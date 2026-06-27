news
Fedora News, Flock 2026 and Devconf.cz 2026
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Fedora Project ☛ Fedora Community Blog: Community Update – Week 26 2026
This is a report created by CLE Team, which is a team containing community members working in various Fedora groups for example Infrastructure, Release Engineering, Quality etc. This team is also moving forward some initiatives inside Fedora project.
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Migrate Fedora OS via partition cloning efficiently over network
How to migrate Fedora OS from one system to another, across network or (better) a Thunderbolt connection, without cloning the whole disk contents, saving SSD life.
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Kamil Páral: Migrate Fedora OS via partition cloning efficiently over network
How to migrate Fedora OS from one system to another, across network or (better) a Thunderbolt connection, without cloning the whole disk contents, saving SSD life.
When migrating a GNU/Linux installation from a source drive to a target drive of a different size, traditional block-by-block tools like
dddon’t allow to migrate to a smaller drive, and also waste SSD life by writing unused blocks. This guide describes a simple approach in which different disk sizes can be used, and the process is performed over network (or Thunderbolt), so that it’s not necessary to place two physical disks in the same device.
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Adam Williamson: Flock 2026 and Devconf.cz 2026 trip report
Long time no blog, once again - as always, I'm mostly posting on Mastodon now, so follow there if you're missing the Content. This is a bit big, though, so it goes here!
I was in Prague for Flock 2026 and Brno for Devconf.cz 2026 recently. Didn't have any issues with travel, fortunately. I was in Prague a day early for a Red Bait "face-to-face", which went fine. Had a fairly quiet/jetlagged dinner with Kevin and Tomas on the first night, and a nice dinner with Lenka Segura, Kashyap Chamarthy, Cristian Le, Frantisek Lehman and Laura Barcziova on the second night; most of them I was meeting for the first time in person, which is always good.