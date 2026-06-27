Fedora News, Flock 2026 and Devconf.cz 2026

How to migrate Fedora OS from one system to another, across network or (better) a Thunderbolt connection, without cloning the whole disk contents, saving SSD life.

When migrating a GNU/Linux installation from a source drive to a target drive of a different size, traditional block-by-block tools like dd don’t allow to migrate to a smaller drive, and also waste SSD life by writing unused blocks. This guide describes a simple approach in which different disk sizes can be used, and the process is performed over network (or Thunderbolt), so that it’s not necessary to place two physical disks in the same device.