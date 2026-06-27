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Run, Forrest, Run
10 years ago (2016) Rianne won a race/competition at the local gym. The Spa At The Midland gave her a medal. Many years later we still run at the park, we still try to keep active and injury-free, and our focus on the sites generally increases over time because GNU/Linux is fast becoming more mainstream every year.
Rianne's accomplishment a decade ago is not an end goal but a stop along the way. Rianne's birthday is less than two months away and earlier this month this site turned 22. We hope it'll turn 40 one day.
We keep running. We keep running this community site. █
Image source: Treadmill For Running At The Stadium