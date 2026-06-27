redhat.com as Festival of LLM Slop Plagiarism

In Designing distributed Hey Hi (AI) inference: Core concepts and scaling dimensions, we covered the foundational concepts: the prefill/decode split and the five dimensions of parallelism. In Optimizing distributed Hey Hi (AI) inference: Advanced deployment patterns, we went deep on the three optimization levers: prefill/decode disaggregation, KV-cache tiering and sharing, and speculative decoding. The techniques we discussed in parts 1 and 2 are the tools; this post shows how they assemble into deployments.

We start with six deployment blueprints matched to common traffic shapes, from high-concurrency chat to edge inference on a single workstation GPU. Each blueprint follows the same structure: workload signature, KPI priority, topology, the vLLM and llm-d mechanisms it leans on, and a note on cost shape.