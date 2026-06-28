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posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jun 28, 2026



Quoting: I benchmarked my gaming PC on Windows vs Linux, and the difference was bigger than I expected —

The GPU compute results were the most surprising, though, but also the most complicated to interpret. Running Geekbench 6's OpenCL benchmark on my RTX 4050, Linux scored 78,007 to Windows' 73,090, which shows a lead of about 6.7% for Linux. That means that my Linux OS did better at tasks like image processing, particle physics simulation, and feature matching. The Nvidia driver on Linux actually outperformed its Windows counterpart in my testing.

This isn't unprecedented. Nvidia's Linux driver has matured significantly, and for compute workloads that use CUDA or OpenCL directly, it can be competitive with or faster than Windows, and other dual-boot users running Geekbench on Nvidia hardware have reported the same pattern.