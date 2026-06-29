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Applications and HowTos
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Applications
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GNU ☛ unifont @ Savannah: Unifont 17.0.05 Released
28 June 2026 Unifont 17.0.05 is now available. This is a minor release aligned with Unicode 17.0.0.
This release notably includes separate BDF, PCF, and OpenType font files with Unicode T-source Chinese glyphs created by Kusanagi_Sans and Kao Chen-tung (高振東) in font files beginning with "unifont_t". Many other Chinese glyphs have been added. See the ChangeLog file for details.
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Make Use Of ☛ I don't even use a Mac, but this is still my favorite way to install software
One thing you’ll notice after jumping between multiple operating systems is that each has its own method for installing a program. Still, after jumping through hoops with Windows, Linux, and macOS, one thing that became obvious to me is that a command-line installer is the fastest and simplest way to get a system up and running.
Unfortunately, installing new programs on macOS is often bizarrely complicated, and the whole action of dragging apps into the Applications folder manually just seems kind of strange — why not use a self-extracting installer instead?
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Instructionals/Technical
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Linuxize ☛ Hard Links vs Symbolic Links in Linux
Understand the difference between hard links and symbolic links in Linux: how inodes work, when each type breaks, and which one to use for a given task.
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Liam Proven ☛ OSes with no CLI and thoughts on the staleness of modern computing
[Nicked from a later comment to the previous one.]
Other OSes I've used with no CLI -- Psion EPOC 16 (x86, Series 3); EPOC 32 (Arm, Series 5); Symbian; PalmOS; NewtonOS; and on the desktop, Atari TOS/GEM.
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The 9 Best Linux Keyboard Shortcuts You Didn't Know You Needed
Linux may not be the most user-friendly operating system, but it's certainly one of the most productive. And a major reason behind this is the availability of a wide array of keyboard shortcuts you can use to streamline your workflow. Many keyboard shortcuts in Linux work the same way as they do in Windows, but there are other Linux shortcuts and hotkeys that you won't be able to stop using once you know them.
Whether you want more control over active apps and processes, seamlessly capture perfect-sized screenshots, run commands without launching Terminal, or simply work faster in Terminal, these Linux shortcuts will prove useful. This makes performing both everyday tasks and advanced operations simpler and quicker. Instead of reaching for the mouse every time, you can use these key combinations to streamline things. The best part is that you don't need to memorize dozens of shortcuts. Learning just a few (and their variations) is all it takes.
Read More: https://www.bgr.com/2197559/best-linux-keyboard-shortcuts/
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