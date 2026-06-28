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The State of the Tux in First Half of 2026
When we say "the Tux" we mean Tux Machines
We're only about two days away from July. The exquisite weather today (cool and sunny) is a fresh breath of air after a week(ish) of heatwave and even bursts of heavy rain last night. I've purchased Rianne many boxes of mochi, I've begun grinding down the coffee beans, and we're now in a position to make it a fruitful summer with many editorial pieces, not just curated story picks.
2025 was a busy year for us due to lawfare (we received sound advice), but in 2026 we are catching up and we've already made several technical improvements to the site. Our development team enhanced some bits without adding bloat and we're probably more robust to DDoS attacks this summer (after some attacks crippled us).
We are also grateful for the fact that we forged some new alliances with friendly groups that share similar goals. We help promote them like they help promote us.
Despite what may be claimed online (evil tongues), we have earned a lot of respect in the past few years and made a big leap since the site was 15 (my wife and I became chief curators when the site was 9).
Rianne is still the soul and motor of the site, even if she does not add many original editorials. Behind the scenes there are technical people who keep the site fast and perpetually available, fully patched, properly backed up etc. █
Image source: Kuih tepung gomak (atau tepung gomok) di Malaysia.