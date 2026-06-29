news
Today in Techrights
Updated This Past Day
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Five Years After Its Formation Libera.Chat Has the Most Simultaneous Users in Internet Relay Chat (IRC)
netsplit.de also measures the cross-network total at over 300k, probably for the first time in years
New
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Outsourcing is Not Security
Outsourcing to Microsoft is the opposite of security
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Links 28/06/2026: Turkey's State Broadcaster Suspends Commentator, Journalists Under Attack
Links for the day
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Debugpoint.com Turns to LLM Slop for 'Help'
This is how sites die
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Follow the Real Security Experts
Werner Koch
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Assessing the Upcoming (July) Proprietary/GAFAM Cuts
The total (or %) matters to us because it can help shed light on what scale of layoffs to expect next week
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Microsoft Lunduke Does Not Correct or Clarify Misinformation That He Posted (or Repeats It Instead)
Not the first time [...] detracts and/or distracts from legitimate criticisms
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How Not to Do Security
Asking Microsoft for permission
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Gemini Links 28/06/2026: Simulation Theory and Pursuit of Novelty
Links for the day
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The Slop 'Religion' is Dying: From Widespread (Paid-for) Hype to Widespread Hate
Wait till "sentiment" in Wall Street - not just general (public) "sentiment" - shifts strongly against slop
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For Whistleblowers' Sake, Choose Hosting Platforms Wisely
Techrights is hard to 'sedate'
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How to Discreetly Leak Important Information to Techrights
Some years ago we published multi-part series about how to contact us securely
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Expect Many More Whistleblowers From Microsoft
We envision many pissed off workers from Microsoft will become whistleblowers after next week's giant wave
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Efforts to Resume Progress on FreeJS, LibreJS, and Reduce Dependence on Microsoft
It's still in a relatively early development stage
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Whistleblowers Improve the World
we should appreciate and respect whistleblowers
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Microsoft Windows Plunges to All-Time Lows in Japan
Microsoft is disintegrating; many people no longer use (nor need) Windows
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GNU/Linux Turns 43 in 3 Months From Now
The Manifesto of the Free software movement (GNU Manifesto, 1985) turned 40 last year
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SLAPP Censorship - Part 121 Out of 200: One Day We'll Discover What Company or Rich Person/s Funded the Lawfare Against Us
Even if the law firm shoulders some of the losses, then it is in effect an investor in the lawfare, according to established caselaw
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Working on "Linux", But on Microsoft's Payroll
Under the totally false guise of "security" those same people are now promoting TPMs and other horrible things
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Links 28/06/2026: Energy Crunch, EEE by Microsoft, and John Bolton Pleads Guilty in Dictatorship of SLAPPs
Links for the day
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Jim Not Dead Yet
Let's wait a few more days
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Microsoft Layoffs So Big They Cannot Even Wait for 'D-Day' (July 1)
"Layoffs at Xbox Appear to Have Already Begun, with Multiple Compulsion Games Employees Announcing Their Departures"
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Over at Tux Machines...
GNU/Linux news for the past day
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IRC Proceedings: Saturday, June 27, 2026
IRC logs for Saturday, June 27, 2026
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Links 28/06/2026: Heatwave in Europe and Media Failing to Actually Criticise Power
Links for the day
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Gemini Links 28/06/2026: Poems, Photographs, and Neoliberalism as Religion
Links for the day
The corresponding text-only bulletin for Sunday contains all the text.
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