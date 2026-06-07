news
"Guix Nix Abomination", Other Distributions and Operating Systems
-
Farid Zakaria ☛ The Guix Nix Abomination: Leveraging Guix derivations in Nix
Nix and Guix look like rival ecosystems, but under the hood they’re the same “Input Output Machine”.
-
Fedora Family / IBM
-
Kevin Fenzi: misc fedora bits first week of june 2026
Another busy week for me. Lots of little things all over the place.
We got everything updated and rebooted and cleaned up any messes from that (at least as far as I know). We did firmware updates on servers this time, and those always cause things to take much longer. Instead of a 'quick' 5m reboot of a server, it's more 20-25m to apply all the firmware updates and reboot a bunch of times. Ah well, it's good to be up to date.
We did have one arm server fail to come up after reboot. ;( It has a memory error, so we are having datacenter folks reseat all the memory (this happened once before and that cleared it up).
-
Amazon Linux 2 Expires in 2026: Red Hat Urges Migration Planning
Amazon Linux 2 is approaching its end of support, and Red Hat is using the date to push companies toward a more fundamental Linux strategy. The reason is clear: AWS names 30 June 2026 as the end of support for Amazon Linux 2 and recommends migrating to Amazon Linux 2023 before that deadline. In a recent post, Red Hat raises not only the question of the next image, but of a more unified operating platform across cloud, on-premises, and edge.
-
-
Canonical/Ubuntu Family
-
FunOS 24.04.4 LTS (Build 20260606)
Release Date: June 7, 2026Base: Ubuntu 24.04.4 LTS (Noble Numbat) The FunOS team is pleased to announce the release of FunOS 24.04.4 LTS (Build 20260606). This update delivers an updated package base, a newer GNU/Linux kernel, Firefox ESR updates, new wallpapers, and important installer reliability improvements. What’s New in FunOS 24.04.4 LTS 1.
-