"Guix Nix Abomination", Other Distributions and Operating Systems

Another busy week for me. Lots of little things all over the place.

We got everything updated and rebooted and cleaned up any messes from that (at least as far as I know). We did firmware updates on servers this time, and those always cause things to take much longer. Instead of a 'quick' 5m reboot of a server, it's more 20-25m to apply all the firmware updates and reboot a bunch of times. Ah well, it's good to be up to date.

We did have one arm server fail to come up after reboot. ;( It has a memory error, so we are having datacenter folks reseat all the memory (this happened once before and that cleared it up).