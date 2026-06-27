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Community News and Community Shield
July is nearly upon us and it's so humid here that it feels like we're on holiday already. Last summer we visited family and there was also a funeral. This year prices of oil went through the roof, sub-charges now exist for many flights, and we'll likely stay home and focus on the sites, exercise, and all that jazz.
In August Rianne has her birthday (football will resume with a new coach/manager on Sunday the 16th of August) and a month later it's our wedding anniversary. Next year it'll be our 15th, so we plan to do something more special, as we did when Tux Machines turned 15.
The Tux Machines crew met earlier this month in the north-eastern coastline of England. First time Tux Machines has those events outside our area; when it was based in Tennessee it had no such events. Tux Machines continues to grow and mature; out curation activity is even more valuable now because weeding out LLM slop is imperative. █
Image source: Pinzgauer Headlight Shield