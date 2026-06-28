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GNU/Linux Distributions and Operating Systems: OpenSUSE, Slackware, Fedora, and More
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Distributions and Operating Systems
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SUSE/OpenSUSE
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Dominique Leuenberger ☛ Tumbleweed – Review of the weeks 2026/25 & 26
Dear Tumbleweed users and hackers,
This week I am writing this report on the train while traveling back home from the openSUSE conference. Consequently, this report covers the last two weeks, as I allowed myself some days off before travelling, creating a larger gap here than normal.
First things first: it was an incredible pleasure to meet so many of our users and contributors at the openSUSE Conference in Nuremberg. In case you did not have a chance to attend, or somehow missed the information that this event was happening, we are happy to already announce the date and location for the next openSUSE conference: 11–13 June 2027 in Prague.
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Slackware Family
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I had to fix the Slackware 15.0 git repository
Recently, and unexpectedly, I noticed a lot of errors in the output of the script which populates the git repository for Slackware. Specifically, when it updated the “15.0” branch which tracks the updates in Slackware 15.0. I did an evening of troubleshooting and fixing.
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Fedora Family / IBM
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Kevin Fenzi: misc fedora bits: end of june 2026
Time for a recap of the last week in my #fedora infra space (here in longer form).
Overall this week was a bunch of catch up from being away at flock, along with recovering from Jetlag.
[...]
The Fedora account system frontend (noggin) supports enrolling TOTP tokens. Once you enroll one you must use it to login to the account system, to get a kerberos ticket, and to login to any web application with your fedora account.
You can (and should!) enroll more than one token. As far as I know, there's no limit to number you can add. You can also disable or delete tokens, so long as you still have one token enrolled. ie, you can never delete the last one. Any enrolled, non deactivated token will work to authenticate you. So, it's good to have at least one saved off to a safe place in case you loose access to your primary token.
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Canonical/Ubuntu Family
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University of Toronto ☛ How your Ubuntu 26.04 server boots with a software RAID array root filesystem
At some point between 24.04 and 26.04, Canonical switched from booting servers using initramfs-tools (and an initial ramdisk built with them) to booting them with Dracut. Initial ramdisks built with initramfs-tools will automatically assemble all software RAID arrays they see, or possibly anything they see in their embedded /etc/mdadm/mdadm.conf file (it's not clear to me right now). Initramfses using Dracut will normally only assemble software RAID arrays that are explicitly specified with rd.md.uuid= arguments, regardless of what's in their /etc/mdadm.conf. The 26.04 pre-beta server installer didn't add any such rd.md.uuid arguments to the kernel command line, causing the obvious problems.
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Desktop Environments (DE)/Window Managers (WM)
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James Leighton ☛ How to remap keyboard buttons in Linux – James Leighton
We have a laptop with a broken arrow key. It's quite annoying! I wondered how easy it would be to remap a different key to be the right arrow key? Turns out it was dead easy on Linux.
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