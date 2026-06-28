GNU/Linux Distributions and Operating Systems: OpenSUSE, Slackware, Fedora, and More

Time for a recap of the last week in my #fedora infra space (here in longer form).

Overall this week was a bunch of catch up from being away at flock, along with recovering from Jetlag.

[...]

The Fedora account system frontend (noggin) supports enrolling TOTP tokens. Once you enroll one you must use it to login to the account system, to get a kerberos ticket, and to login to any web application with your fedora account.

You can (and should!) enroll more than one token. As far as I know, there's no limit to number you can add. You can also disable or delete tokens, so long as you still have one token enrolled. ie, you can never delete the last one. Any enrolled, non deactivated token will work to authenticate you. So, it's good to have at least one saved off to a safe place in case you loose access to your primary token.