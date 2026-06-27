news
Today in Techrights
Updated This Past Day
-
XBox Being Discontinued, Some Models of XBox Canceled, Not on Sale Anymore
First some of the largest retailers quit stocking/selling XBox, now a 2TB model is axed
-
Firehose of Spam (Fake News) From The Register MS Today
This is how awful the state of news sites really is
-
Natural Disasters and Personal Disasters
Thank you, Om Malik, for the positive memories
New
-
Links 26/06/2026: SoftBank Forbids Mentioning That Slop is a Scam, "'We Need Courageous People' to Combat Greed and Corruption"
Links for the day
-
Gemini Links 26/06/2026: "Negativity of Reddit" and "Moving Blog to Gemini"
Links for the day
-
Same MIT Site That Fabricated the Fake News for IBM is Still Being Paid to Produce Fake "Reports" That Prop Up a Ponzi Scheme
If this is the media we deserve as a society and believe keeps us informed, then we are all doomed
-
'Social' Slop: The Social Control Media and Slop Crises Are Converging
Social Control Media and slop may have a shared fate. People will shun them both.
-
Union Syndicale Fédérale (USF) Speaks Out Against Campinos and Informs the Chairman of the EPO Administrative Council
Does Mr. Kratochvíl pay any attention at all?
-
'António the Pretender' Campinos is Digging His Own Grave With Grotesque Lobbying Intended to Undermine Democracy in Europe's Second-Largest Institution
One way or another, the EPO will never be the same again
-
The Principle of "Do No Harm"
"Do No Harm" is a common saying
-
After Years of Bluewashing People Who Are Still Labelled "Red Hat" Suddenly 'Leave' (Might be PIPs), IBM in "Forever Layoffs" Loop
Remember that Red Hat had mass layoffs this year
-
Microsoft Staff Bracing for Impact Ahead of "Layoffs Lottery"
some people start to assess who will get culled next
-
Donald Trump and IBM's CEO: Twins Separated at Birth, Saturating the Media With False Reports About Things That Don't Exist
Every "journalist" that went ahead with this fake news should be sacked on the spot for a rejection of fact-checking
-
The Register MS Will Become Indistinguishable From Spamfarms at This Current Pace
Follow the money...
-
Microsoft Layoffs Have Already Begun in Its PR Department
It is called Waggener Edstrom
-
Techrights Community as Litigants in Person (LIPs)
Unwittingly and due to circumstances we're had to step in to protect women abused by monstrous men who lack empathy
-
European Patent Office (EPO) Series: Rest and Recuperation on the Adriatic Coast
The EPO President's connections with the Croatian SIPO date back to his days as head of the EU trademark agency EUIPO
-
Slopfarms Becoming Scarce and Few (or Inactive)
we'll try to refrain from even giving the remaining slopfarms any visibility
-
The Register MS Promotes Things That Do Not Exist... for Money
How much more ZTE spam will come out before 5PM?
-
Links 26/06/2026: RIP, Om Malik, 1966-2026
Links for the day
-
Memory Leaks Suck
Slop ('vibe') coding means lots of bad programs
-
Gemini Links 25/06/2026: Life Philosophy and Misery
Links for the day
-
GAFAM Became a Mainstream Term, and Why Words Matter
Conveying problems in useful terms [...] Impairing propaganda attempts (e.g. calling parrots "intelligence", back doors "confidential", and outsourcing "cloud") should be the first step
-
European Patent Office (EPO) on Strike Today, Next Week Another Historic Week
If you live in Europe, contact your delegates today
-
FSF FreeJS Project (Part of the GNU Project's Goals) Advanced Further in 2026
They're moving to reduce dependence on anything to do with Microsoft
-
SLAPP Censorship - Part 119 Out of 200: Our Suggestions to Our Politicians and Heads of State
coverage about SLAPPs and related matters
-
Microsoft Already Closing Down Studios, According to Some Publishers
It is being compared to what happened in Intel
-
IBM PIP Stories Told in Public, Fake IBM News (Fabricated Claims) Drown Media Sites
IBM is seeding fake news to help justify the bailout
-
Over at Tux Machines...
GNU/Linux news for the past day
-
IRC Proceedings: Thursday, June 25, 2026
IRC logs for Thursday, June 25, 2026
The corresponding text-only bulletin for Friday contains all the text.
Top-read articles (excluding bot/crawler visits):