Tux Machines

Do you waddle the waddle?

Other Sites

Internet Society

Solving Crime Without Breaking Encryption

Policymakers often face a dangerous dilemma: preserve privacy and security for everyone, or break encryption so law enforcement can catch criminals. This is a false choice.

9to5Linux

Shotcut 26.6 Open-Source Video Editor Released with Vulkan on Linux Support

Coming two months after Shotcut 26.4, the Shotcut 26.6 release is here to introduce initial support for OpenFX plugins, support for using an additional system display as an external monitor, initial support for VST2 and LV2 audio plugins (filters), along with a UI for Valhalla Supermassive, and an RNNoise noise reduction audio filter.

Ubuntu 26.10 “Stonking Stingray” Snapshot 2 Is Now Available for Download

Development of Ubuntu 26.10 (codename Stonking Stingray) kicked off on April 30th, 2026, with the usual toolchain upload, and a first snapshot arrived at the end of May based on the previous Ubuntu release, Ubuntu 26.04 LTS (Resolute Raccoon), which means that it’s powered by Linux kernel 7.0 and the GNOME 50 desktop environment.

NVIDIA 580.173.02 Linux Graphics Driver Released for GeForce 10 Series

The NVIDIA 580.173.02 graphics driver is here to fix an issue where OpenGL buffers allocated with glBufferStorage and no storage flags were allowed to migrate from GPU memory to host memory, as well as a bug that could cause black screens after modesets in X11 apps using the Present extension.

Calibre 9.10 Open-Source E-Book Manager Brings New UI to the Content Server

Coming a month after Calibre 9.9, the Calibre 9.10 release updates the Content Server with a new “modern” interface that features a sidebar for easier navigation and support for installing as a PWA (Progressive Web App) when used with HTTPS, adds support for CSS Level 4 selectors to the CSS parser, and adds an option to convert PNG images to JPEG or WebP in the e-book editor.

DXVK 3.0 Released with Shader Compilation and D3D9 Improvements

Highlights of DXVK 3.0 include support for dxbc-spirv for shader compilation, which should fix rendering issues in games, Shader Model 1-3 support for D3D9, support for the VK_EXT_descriptor_heap Vulkan extension by default on drivers that support it, and support for shared resources to work on Wine’s upstream implementation.

Purism Announces Librem 16 as World’s Most Private and Secure Linux Laptop

Featuring a 16-inch display with 1920×1200 resolution and 16:10 aspect ratio and a high-quality aluminum chassis with no branding, the Librem 16 is powered by a 13th-generation Intel Core i7-13620H processor with 10 cores, 16 threads, up to 4.9 GHz clock speed, and Intel UHD Graphics, up to 64GB DDR4 RAM, and up to 16TB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD storage.

news

Today in Techrights

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Jun 27, 2026

Celebration on the Seine, 14 July

Updated This Past Day

  1. XBox Being Discontinued, Some Models of XBox Canceled, Not on Sale Anymore
    First some of the largest retailers quit stocking/selling XBox, now a 2TB model is axed
  2. Firehose of Spam (Fake News) From The Register MS Today
    This is how awful the state of news sites really is
  3. Natural Disasters and Personal Disasters
    Thank you, Om Malik, for the positive memories

    New

  4. Links 26/06/2026: SoftBank Forbids Mentioning That Slop is a Scam, "'We Need Courageous People' to Combat Greed and Corruption"
    Links for the day
  5. Gemini Links 26/06/2026: "Negativity of Reddit" and "Moving Blog to Gemini"
    Links for the day
  6. Same MIT Site That Fabricated the Fake News for IBM is Still Being Paid to Produce Fake "Reports" That Prop Up a Ponzi Scheme
    If this is the media we deserve as a society and believe keeps us informed, then we are all doomed
  7. 'Social' Slop: The Social Control Media and Slop Crises Are Converging
    Social Control Media and slop may have a shared fate. People will shun them both.
  8. Union Syndicale Fédérale (USF) Speaks Out Against Campinos and Informs the Chairman of the EPO Administrative Council
    Does Mr. Kratochvíl pay any attention at all?
  9. 'António the Pretender' Campinos is Digging His Own Grave With Grotesque Lobbying Intended to Undermine Democracy in Europe's Second-Largest Institution
    One way or another, the EPO will never be the same again
  10. The Principle of "Do No Harm"
    "Do No Harm" is a common saying
  11. After Years of Bluewashing People Who Are Still Labelled "Red Hat" Suddenly 'Leave' (Might be PIPs), IBM in "Forever Layoffs" Loop
    Remember that Red Hat had mass layoffs this year
  12. Microsoft Staff Bracing for Impact Ahead of "Layoffs Lottery"
    some people start to assess who will get culled next
  13. Donald Trump and IBM's CEO: Twins Separated at Birth, Saturating the Media With False Reports About Things That Don't Exist
    Every "journalist" that went ahead with this fake news should be sacked on the spot for a rejection of fact-checking
  14. The Register MS Will Become Indistinguishable From Spamfarms at This Current Pace
    Follow the money...
  15. Microsoft Layoffs Have Already Begun in Its PR Department
    It is called Waggener Edstrom
  16. Techrights Community as Litigants in Person (LIPs)
    Unwittingly and due to circumstances we're had to step in to protect women abused by monstrous men who lack empathy
  17. European Patent Office (EPO) Series: Rest and Recuperation on the Adriatic Coast
    The EPO President's connections with the Croatian SIPO date back to his days as head of the EU trademark agency EUIPO
  18. Slopfarms Becoming Scarce and Few (or Inactive)
    we'll try to refrain from even giving the remaining slopfarms any visibility
  19. The Register MS Promotes Things That Do Not Exist... for Money
    How much more ZTE spam will come out before 5PM?
  20. Links 26/06/2026: RIP, Om Malik, 1966-2026
    Links for the day
  21. Memory Leaks Suck
    Slop ('vibe') coding means lots of bad programs
  22. Gemini Links 25/06/2026: Life Philosophy and Misery
    Links for the day
  23. GAFAM Became a Mainstream Term, and Why Words Matter
    Conveying problems in useful terms [...] Impairing propaganda attempts (e.g. calling parrots "intelligence", back doors "confidential", and outsourcing "cloud") should be the first step
  24. European Patent Office (EPO) on Strike Today, Next Week Another Historic Week
    If you live in Europe, contact your delegates today
  25. FSF FreeJS Project (Part of the GNU Project's Goals) Advanced Further in 2026
    They're moving to reduce dependence on anything to do with Microsoft
  26. SLAPP Censorship - Part 119 Out of 200: Our Suggestions to Our Politicians and Heads of State
    coverage about SLAPPs and related matters
  27. Microsoft Already Closing Down Studios, According to Some Publishers
    It is being compared to what happened in Intel
  28. IBM PIP Stories Told in Public, Fake IBM News (Fabricated Claims) Drown Media Sites
    IBM is seeding fake news to help justify the bailout
  29. Over at Tux Machines...
    GNU/Linux news for the past day
  30. IRC Proceedings: Thursday, June 25, 2026
    IRC logs for Thursday, June 25, 2026
    The corresponding text-only bulletin for Friday contains all the text.

    Top-read articles (excluding bot/crawler visits):

    Span from 2026-06-20 to 2026-06-26
    5411 /irc.shtml
    3652 /index.shtml
    3188 /browse/latest.shtml
    2801 /browse/index.shtml
    1373 /n/2026/02/13/IRC_Proceedings_Thursday_February_12_2026.shtml
    1366 /o/2016/12/16/new-linux-mint-releases-2/index.shtml
    1342 /n/2026/02/12/Microsoft_Slop_CEO_Speaks_of_Layoffs.shtml
    1322 /n/2026/02/12/Over_at_Tux_Machines.shtml
    1294 /o/2023/04/05/easyos-5-2-1/index.shtml
    1272 /o/2017/05/09/coreboot-openstack-summit/index.shtml
    1267 /n/2026/02/12/Windows_Has_Become_Increasingly_Irrelevant.shtml
    1226 /n/2026/02/10/Over_at_Tux_Machines.shtml
    1208 /n/2025/01/07/Over_at_Tux_Machines.shtml
    1126 /about.shtml
    1091 /n/2026/06/23/Over_at_Tux_Machines.shtml
    1051 /n/2026/06/22/Microsoft_Can_t_Even_Wait_Until_July_Shutdowns_and_Layoffs_Alre.shtml
    1004 /n/2026/06/21/5_Years_After_Release_of_Vista_11_Not_Even_One_in_5_People_Use_.shtml
    1003 /n/2026/06/22/A_Lifetime_of_Whistleblowing.shtml
    1000 /n/2026/06/23/After_IBM_s_Shares_Collapsed_the_CEO_is_Trying_to_Quantum_Trick.shtml
    945 /n/2026/06/20/2026_is_a_Year_of_Strikes_at_the_European_Patent_Office_EPO.shtml
    945 /n/2026/06/24/SLAPP_Censorship_Part_117_Out_of_200_Libel_Tourism_or_Defamatio.shtml
    932 /intro.shtml
    898 /n/2026/06/23/State_of_the_GNU_Linux_Desktop_and_Laptop.shtml
    872 /n/2026/06/23/Greece_Ought_to_Curb_the_Threat_of_Social_Control_Media.shtml
    843 /n/2026/06/23/SLAPP_Censorship_Part_115_Out_of_200_Spending_the_Next_Decade_W.shtml
    841 /n/2026/06/23/The_Cyber_Show_on_Starmer_and_Software_Freedom.shtml
    836 /n/2026/06/23/The_XBox_Narrative_Distracts_From_Destructive_Cuts_Across_the_W.shtml
    832 /n/2026/06/22/The_Aim_is_Not_Fame.shtml
    830 /n/2026/06/23/Microsoft_s_Stock_Fell_Nearly_200_But_the_Real_Problems_Are_Jus.shtml

Other Recent Tux Machines' Posts

KaOS Linux 2026.06 Launches Officially as First Release with Dinit
KaOS Linux 2026.06 distribution is now available for download as the first ISO snapshot using Dinit as the default init system instead of systemd. Here’s what’s new!
GNU Guix on Using Codeberg and GIMP 0.54.1 Released Again in 2026
GNU Project umbrella
 
Today in Techrights
Some of the latest articles
Recent Videos/Audiocasts/Shows: GNU/Linux and More
GNU/Linux videos from Invidious
Shotcut 26.6 Open-Source Video Editor Released with Vulkan on Linux Support
Shotcut 26.6 open-source video editor is now available for download with initial support for OpenFX plugins, Vulkan on Linux support, initial support for VST2 and LV2 audio plugins, and more.
Security Leftovers
Security patches, incidents, and more
GNU/Linux Leftovers
GNU/Linux picks
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
releases and more
Web Browsers and Mail Clients: Curl, Brave, Thunderbird, and Firefox
WWW related picks
Programming Leftovers
Development related leftovers
Databases: PostgreSQL News, IvorySQL 5.4, and MySQL
Database leftovers
IBM/Red Hat: RHEL, Fedora, Podman, Flatpak.org
IBM related things
Games: SuperTuxKart, Steam Machines, and Proton Experimental
Games related picks
Open Hardware/Modding: Flipper One, ESP32, Orange Pi, and More
Hardware picks
EasyOS on Xlibre and Limine
updates from BK yesterday
Kernel Space / File Systems: Linux Magic SysRq Key, Coreboot 26.06, Linux Kills strncpy
Kernel leftovers
'Linux' Foundation Associates the "Linux" Brand With Back Doors, Slop Plagiarism, and Other Bad Things
Brand for rent
BSD: OpenZFS, BSD Now, and NetBSD
BSD leftovers
Ubuntu 26.10 “Stonking Stingray” Snapshot 2 Is Now Available for Download
Ubuntu 26.10 “Stonking Stingray” Snapshot 2 is now available for public testing for early adopters and application developers.
today's howtos
many howtos, mostly idroot
Red Hat's Latest Posts and Marketing (Most of It Slop Plagiarism, as Usual)
IBM agenda
Games: Football, Motorsport Manager 2, and More
GamingOnLinux picks mostly
NVIDIA 580.173.02 Linux Graphics Driver Released for GeForce 10 Series
NVIDIA 580.173.02 Linux graphics driver is now available for GeForce 10 Series GPUs to address a few bugs and improve performance.
Linux and Hardware Leftovers
mostly Open Hardware
Ubuntu Leftovers
3 stories related to Ubuntu
Android Leftovers
Android 17’s new foldable gaming mode could make flippy phones more fun
Dolphin Emulator 2606 finally added Game Boy Player Support
The new version of this popular video game console emulator finally implemented the Game Boy Player support, which was requested more than 16 years ago
Free and Open Source Software
This is free and open source software
After Social Control Media [original]
in the Cyber Show
Tflinux – Brazilian Linux distribution based on Debian
Tflinux is a Brazilian Linux distribution based on Debian 12 Bookworm
Getting More Out of KDE Plasma System Monitor
The k in KDE stands for "Kustomization" so let's "kustomize" the default system monitor
GNOME: The Day I Learned That “Remove” Doesn’t Mean Remove
Flatseal is a GNOME application that provides a graphical interface for managing Flatpak permissions
Today in Techrights
Some of the latest articles
Calibre 9.10 Open-Source E-Book Manager Brings New UI to the Content Server
Calibre 9.10 open-source e-book management software is now available for download with a new “modern” interface for the Content Server that features a sidebar for easier navigation and other changes.
today's howtos
Instructionals/Technical picks
Steam Machine Rising While XBox is Dying
Steam Machines and more
DXVK 3.0 Released with Shader Compilation and D3D9 Improvements
DXVK 3.0 Vulkan-based implementation of D3D9, D3D10, and D3D11 for Linux / Wine is now available for download with new features and various improvements for many games.
Biggest Microsoft Layoffs Commencing Early [original]
This is what it looked like for Intel a few years ago
Growing Up [original]
Lately we have had more opportunities to get our government involved and interested in what we do
Purism Announces Librem 16 as World’s Most Private and Secure Linux Laptop
Purism announced the launch of Librem 16 as the world’s most private and secure Linux laptop designed to protect your digital life.
Android Leftovers
Android 17 Update Triggers Widespread Touchscreen Issues on Pixel Phones
Security Leftovers
Security related news picks
Free and Open Source Software
This is free and open source software
Free Software, Open Data, and Standards Leftovers
FOSS and more
GNU/Linux Leftovers
KDE, Games, and More
Basalt Linux – Debian-based Linux distribution
Basalt Linux is a Debian-based Linux distribution built around the Xfce desktop environment
Programming Leftovers
Development picks
Android Leftovers
The Android dark mode power-pack: 5 secrets for a smarter screen setup
Canonical/Ubuntu: Livepatching, Ubuntu in the Wild, and More
Canonical/Ubuntu leftovers
Linux Devices, Open Hardware, and T9 Keyboard
hardware projects and more
Red Hat's Fascination With Hey Hi (AI) Slop on Overdrive This Past Day
Hey Hi fluff and more
Kubernetes Device Management and New Releases of Istio
Server stuff
today's howtos
Instructionals/Technical posts
Audiocasts/Shows: FLOSS Weekly, Smashing Security, and More
new episodes
Bugfix and Reports in EasyOS: EasySR and More
EasyOS news
Games: Proton Experimental, GE-Proton, SteamOS, and More
latest from GamingOnLinux
Vendefoul Wolf is a Linux distro that goes against the grain with terrific results
Vendefoul Wolf is everything you need and nothing you don't
5 Linux distros that are perfect for running in a VM
If you want to experiment with new software, host a home service, or try a new operating system without risking your main PC
Kubuntu Focus M2 and Zr Linux Laptops Now Ship with Intel Core Ultra 9 290HX Plus
Kubuntu Focus launches refreshed versions of the Focus M2, Focus Zr, and Focus XE laptops, along with a new Focus Ar laptop with latest generation Intel processors.
Alpine Linux 3.24 scales new desktop heights with COSMIC
Alpine Linux 3.24 is out, bringing a new desktop environment that should make for a very high-performance combination
Best Free and Open Source Software, and Review
Only free and open source software qualifies for inclusion
Twenty glorious years of Dedoimedo!
This week marks the twentieth anniversary of Dedoimedo, a place to learn a lot about a lot
GNU/Linux Coverage in LWN (Mostly Kernel)
outside the paywall today
Today in Techrights
Some of the latest articles