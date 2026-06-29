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Europe Should Adopt European Web Browsers
Europe's GAFAM reliance is a growing problem because J.D. Vance openly speaks against NATO or against security cooperation between the US and Europe. This means (in simple terms) that the US became less of an ally of Europe; in a scenario like this, common sense would - or should - say that Europe can make its own systems and browsers (that it can control).
Opera came from Europe (Norway), as did KDE's KHTML, which was sort of hijacked by Apple (US). Then there was Vivaldi (same maker as Opera's), but it is proprietary and a small niche player.
We need more browser diversity, but judging by these trends the Chrome monoculture is growing. █
Image source: Abduction Of Europa Fountain