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Ubuntu 26.10 “Stonking Stingray” Snapshot 2 Is Now Available for Download
Development of Ubuntu 26.10 (codename Stonking Stingray) kicked off on April 30th, 2026, with the usual toolchain upload and a first snapshot arrived at the end of May based on the previous Ubuntu release, Ubuntu 26.04 LTS (Resolute Raccoon), which means that it's powered by Linux kernel 7.0 and the GNOME 50 desktop environment.
Ubuntu 26.10 Snapshot 2 is also using Linux kernel 7.0 and the GNOME 50 desktop environment by default, but Canonical plans to upgrade these components to the upcoming Linux 7.2 kernel series and GNOME 51 desktop environment series. Of course, the upcoming Mesa 26.2 graphics stack will be included as well by default.