news
Free and Open Source Software
-
BOSGAME VTA-439 Mini PC running Linux - Easy Diffusion
This is a series looking at the BOSGAME VTA-439 Ryzen AI 9 HX 470 mini PC running Linux. In this series, I put the BOSGAME mini PC through its paces from a Linux perspective, comparing it with other systems, including desktops, to see how it performs in real-world Linux use.
The BOSGAME VTA-439 is a recent addition to BOSGAME’s growing range of AI-focused mini PCs. It’s built around AMD’s Ryzen AI 9 HX 470 processor, a 12-core, 24-thread chip with integrated Radeon 890M graphics and a CPU Mark of 37,457. The review unit comes with 32GB of DDR5 5600MT/s RAM and a 1TB PCIe 4.0 SSD, giving the system a strong hardware base for everyday desktop use, heavy multitasking, and more demanding Linux workloads.
For this article in the series, I look at the performance of Easy Diffusion on the VTA-439.
Easy Diffusion is a local Stable Diffusion package with a browser-based GUI. The premise is straightforward: install it, open the local web interface, enter a prompt, and generate images on your own machine rather than relying on an online service. It bundles the required components and provides a user-friendly interface, making local image generation far easier to set up.
Storyden - self-hosted community and knowledge platform
Storyden is a self-hosted community and knowledge platform that combines forum discussions with structured curation tools.
It’s designed for people who want to run their own community hub, with facilities for forums, blogs, news posts, directories and knowledge bases, rather than relying on fast-moving chat streams or closed social platforms.
This is free and open source software.
IPBan - detects repeated failed logins
IPBan is security software that detects repeated failed logins and automatically blocks offending IP addresses.
It works on Linux and Windows servers, using the host firewall to help reduce brute-force attacks from hackers and botnets.
This is free and open source software.
Liana - Bitcoin wallet
Liana is a Bitcoin wallet designed around timelocked recovery policies.
It gives users an immediate primary spending path while allowing one or more delayed recovery paths that only become spendable after the wallet has been inactive for a defined period. The design is intended for trustless inheritance, loss protection, and more resilient backup arrangements, including multisig setups.
This is free and open source software.
BOSGAME VTA-439 Mini PC running Linux - Easy Diffusion
This is a series looking at the BOSGAME VTA-439 Ryzen AI 9 HX 470 mini PC running Linux. In this series, I put the BOSGAME mini PC through its paces from a Linux perspective, comparing it with other systems, including desktops, to see how it performs in real-world Linux use.
The BOSGAME VTA-439 is a recent addition to BOSGAME’s growing range of AI-focused mini PCs. It’s built around AMD’s Ryzen AI 9 HX 470 processor, a 12-core, 24-thread chip with integrated Radeon 890M graphics and a CPU Mark of 37,457. The review unit comes with 32GB of DDR5 5600MT/s RAM and a 1TB PCIe 4.0 SSD, giving the system a strong hardware base for everyday desktop use, heavy multitasking, and more demanding Linux workloads.
For this article in the series, I look at the performance of Easy Diffusion on the VTA-439.