Free and Open Source Software

This is a series looking at the BOSGAME VTA-439 Ryzen AI 9 HX 470 mini PC running Linux. In this series, I put the BOSGAME mini PC through its paces from a Linux perspective, comparing it with other systems, including desktops, to see how it performs in real-world Linux use.

The BOSGAME VTA-439 is a recent addition to BOSGAME’s growing range of AI-focused mini PCs. It’s built around AMD’s Ryzen AI 9 HX 470 processor, a 12-core, 24-thread chip with integrated Radeon 890M graphics and a CPU Mark of 37,457. The review unit comes with 32GB of DDR5 5600MT/s RAM and a 1TB PCIe 4.0 SSD, giving the system a strong hardware base for everyday desktop use, heavy multitasking, and more demanding Linux workloads.

For this article in the series, I look at the performance of Easy Diffusion on the VTA-439.

Easy Diffusion is a local Stable Diffusion package with a browser-based GUI. The premise is straightforward: install it, open the local web interface, enter a prompt, and generate images on your own machine rather than relying on an online service. It bundles the required components and provides a user-friendly interface, making local image generation far easier to set up.