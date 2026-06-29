22+ Years of Women in Tech

Olimex recently featured the WCH CH32V006EVT, a low-cost evaluation board for the RISC-V-based CH32V006K8U6 microcontroller. The board is designed around WCH’s CH32V006 family and provides a compact platform for experimenting with the QingKe V2C 32-bit RISC-V core, Zephyr support, and basic embedded development features.

Collabora has introduced Kraid, a new Rust-based compiler for the Panfrost open-source driver stack for Arm Mali GPUs. The project is intended to replace the aging Bifrost-oriented compiler infrastructure with a cleaner design better suited to Valhall and newer Mali GPU architectures.

The CirkitScape Top HAT is a multi-function Raspberry Pi expansion board that combines analog input, GPIO expansion, RS-485 communication, USB expansion, and power management features in a compact HAT format. The board is designed to reduce wiring complexity for embedded Linux, automation, STEM, and field-deployed projects.

Jetway’s new PIC-TWL1 (Pico-ITX) and F35-TWL3 (3.5-inch) industrial SBCs leverage Intel’s 6W Atom N150 “Twin Lake” processor to offer low-power x86 computing with dual Gigabit Ethernet, varying from a dual-display ultra-compact layout up to a triple-4K configuration featuring cellular-ready M.2 expansion and SATA storage.

Adiuvo Engineering’s new ultra-compact, dual-chip Forgix development board pairs the Raspberry Pi RP2354 microcontroller with an Efinix Trion T8 FPGA in a breadboard-friendly Teensy form factor. Designed for developers exploring hardware-software co-design, the board combines dual-core Arm Cortex-M33 processing with 7,384 logic elements of programmable fabric.

Linux kernel 7.0 was released on April 12th, 2026, introducing new features like a stable Rust implementation, a new immutable root file system called “nullfs”, support for atomic 64-byte loads on ARM64 CPUs, support for RISC-V Zicfiss and Zicfilp extensions on RISC-V CPUs, and 128-bit atomic cmpxchg support on the LoongArch architecture.

Coming a week after Shelly 2.4, the Shelly 2.4.1 release improves the HTTP stack by implementing a Happy Eyeballs (Fast Fallback) connection strategy that ensures slow or broken IPv6 paths don’t cause long timeouts by preferring IPv4 first. Fast Fallback makes dual-stack (IPv4/IPv6) applications responsive by racing connection attempts.

Still powered by the long-term supported Linux 6.18 LTS kernel series on the live session, the CachyOS ISO snapshot for June 2026 ships with the latest and greatest KDE Plasma 6.7 desktop environment by default, which is accompanied by the KDE Frameworks 6.27 and KDE Gear 26.04.2 software suites.

Two weeks have passed since the release of Linux kernel 7.1 and the opening of the merge window for Linux kernel 7.2 for contributors to submit their patches, which means that it’s now time to test drive the Release Candidate (RC) versions during the next couple of months, every Sunday afternoon.

Coming more than two months after Archinstall 4.3, the Archinstall 4.4 release introduces a Niri DankMaterialShell desktop profile, the ability to select the console font from the Locales menu, support for configuring the Plymouth boot splash screen, and an IWD standalone option to the Network configuration.

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22+ Years of Women in Tech

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Jun 29, 2026



Tux Machines was set up over 22 years ago by the partner of the person who had founded PCLinuxOS. Her name was Susan. She had worked in various types of job, including in the private and public sector. She wrote about it.

Susan discovered GNU/Linux and installed many distros. She wrote reviews about them. She became quite "famous" (in relative terms) that way. As far as I'm aware Susan was never receiving online abuse for running this site.

In 2013 Susan let Rianne run the site. Susan was getting remarried and was already running low (or out) of time to look after the site. Updates and additions had become more scarce and sparse. She passed the baton.

Rianne has always enjoyed running this site, but malicious, nasty abuse against her intensified around 2022 or 2023. At that point she had to escalate matters to the police. The police was more or less helpful; at one point it gave her advice on how to tackle criminal abuse from a nasty man from Canada.

The abuse did not stop however. Rianne and this site are subjected to a campaign of hate and misogyny, facilitated by misogynists and racists.

This site is about GNU/Linux, but given the circumstances it also must combat misogyny. Women in tech can only ever feel welcomed if all of us - men included - resist misogyny. █

Image source: Plant on the Brick Wall