Best Free and Open Source Software

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15 Best Free and Open Source Linux Manga Readers
The software featured in this roundup covers a broad range of approaches. There are lightweight viewers for distraction-free reading, polished desktop applications with integrated libraries, cross-platform tools for managing large collections, terminal-based options for keyboard-driven workflows, and clients that work with self-hosted backends. Some applications also stretch beyond comics, adding support for web novels, anime streaming, image boards, gallery browsing, metadata handling, and progress tracking.
Good manga software should make reading comfortable while staying out of the way. It should remember where you left off, help organise sprawling collections, handle archives reliably, and provide smooth navigation whether you are reading a single volume or following dozens of ongoing series. The open source ecosystem offers plenty of choice, from minimal local viewers to feature-rich media hubs, letting users pick the workflow that best suits their library, device, and reading habits.
Here’s our verdict, captured in our signature LinuxLinks-style ratings chart. Only free and open source software is eligible for inclusion.
Gabut Download Manager - GTK4 download manager for Linux desktops
Gabut Download Manager is a GTK4 download manager for Linux desktops.
It supports normal URL downloads as well as torrents, magnet links, Metalink files, HLS/M3U8 streams, and YouTube downloads via a plugin. The application also offers browser integration, file sharing and transfer features, remote access, clipboard monitoring, a tray icon, and file selection before starting downloads.
This is free and open source software.
SoloMD - local-first Markdown editor
SoloMD is a local-first Markdown editor for managing plain Markdown notes and knowledge bases.
It combines a live editing environment with tools for working across a vault of notes, including wikilinks, backlinks, semantic search, export options, and an agent-focused interface that can connect Markdown files to external LLM clients through a bundled MCP server.
This is free and open source software.
Apache Geode - distributed, in-memory data management platform
Apache Geode is a distributed, in-memory data management platform designed for applications that need low-latency access to data across cloud and enterprise architectures.
It pools memory, CPU, network, and optional disk resources across multiple processes, using partitioning and replication to support scalable, highly available systems with strong consistency requirements.
This is free and open source software.
NoteGen - cross-platform Markdown note-taking application
NoteGen is a cross-platform Markdown note-taking application that combines quick capture, structured writing, and AI-assisted organisation.
It’s designed around the idea of collecting information first, such as thoughts, voice recordings, screenshots, links, images, files, and todos, then turning that material into clearer notes, summaries, reports, articles, or reusable knowledge when you’re ready to write.
This is free and open source software.
KIO GDrive - KDE KIO worker that lets KDE applications access Google Drive
KIO GDrive is a KDE KIO worker that lets KDE applications access Google Drive as a network location.
It integrates with KIO-aware software, including Dolphin, Kate, Gwenview, Konqueror, and Krusader, so users can browse, open, and edit files stored in Google Drive without relying solely on a web browser.
This is free and open source software.
Yank Note - highly extensible Markdown editor
Yank Note is a highly extensible Markdown editor designed for productivity-focused writing and note management.
It combines a Monaco-based editing experience with live preview, local Markdown file storage, document repositories, version history, encryption, embedded diagrams, runnable code blocks, and a plug-in system for extending the editor’s capabilities.
This is free and open source software.
Infinispan - distributed, in-memory database and data grid
Infinispan is a distributed, in-memory database and data grid for storing, managing, and processing key/value data across scalable clusters.
It can be embedded directly in Java applications or deployed as a standalone server for remote access, making it suitable for caching, persistent storage, cloud-native services, and AI-oriented search workloads.
This is free and open source software.