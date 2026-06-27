Best Free and Open Source Software

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Shotcut 26.6 Open-Source Video Editor Released with Vulkan on Linux Support

Coming two months after Shotcut 26.4, the Shotcut 26.6 release is here to introduce initial support for OpenFX plugins, support for using an additional system display as an external monitor, initial support for VST2 and LV2 audio plugins (filters), along with a UI for Valhalla Supermassive, and an RNNoise noise reduction audio filter.

Ubuntu 26.10 “Stonking Stingray” Snapshot 2 Is Now Available for Download

Development of Ubuntu 26.10 (codename Stonking Stingray) kicked off on April 30th, 2026, with the usual toolchain upload, and a first snapshot arrived at the end of May based on the previous Ubuntu release, Ubuntu 26.04 LTS (Resolute Raccoon), which means that it’s powered by Linux kernel 7.0 and the GNOME 50 desktop environment.

NVIDIA 580.173.02 Linux Graphics Driver Released for GeForce 10 Series

The NVIDIA 580.173.02 graphics driver is here to fix an issue where OpenGL buffers allocated with glBufferStorage and no storage flags were allowed to migrate from GPU memory to host memory, as well as a bug that could cause black screens after modesets in X11 apps using the Present extension.

Calibre 9.10 Open-Source E-Book Manager Brings New UI to the Content Server

Coming a month after Calibre 9.9, the Calibre 9.10 release updates the Content Server with a new “modern” interface that features a sidebar for easier navigation and support for installing as a PWA (Progressive Web App) when used with HTTPS, adds support for CSS Level 4 selectors to the CSS parser, and adds an option to convert PNG images to JPEG or WebP in the e-book editor.

DXVK 3.0 Released with Shader Compilation and D3D9 Improvements

Highlights of DXVK 3.0 include support for dxbc-spirv for shader compilation, which should fix rendering issues in games, Shader Model 1-3 support for D3D9, support for the VK_EXT_descriptor_heap Vulkan extension by default on drivers that support it, and support for shared resources to work on Wine’s upstream implementation.

Purism Announces Librem 16 as World’s Most Private and Secure Linux Laptop

Featuring a 16-inch display with 1920×1200 resolution and 16:10 aspect ratio and a high-quality aluminum chassis with no branding, the Librem 16 is powered by a 13th-generation Intel Core i7-13620H processor with 10 cores, 16 threads, up to 4.9 GHz clock speed, and Intel UHD Graphics, up to 64GB DDR4 RAM, and up to 16TB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD storage.

Internet Society

Solving Crime Without Breaking Encryption

Policymakers often face a dangerous dilemma: preserve privacy and security for everyone, or break encryption so law enforcement can catch criminals. This is a false choice.

news

Best Free and Open Source Software

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jun 27, 2026

Manga Japanese comic storytelling

 
 



Other Recent Tux Machines' Posts





 
KaOS Linux 2026.06 Launches Officially as First Release with Dinit

  
KaOS Linux 2026.06 distribution is now available for download as the first ISO snapshot using Dinit as the default init system instead of systemd. Here’s what’s new!


  
 


 
Alpine 3.22.5, 3.23.5 released

  
The Alpine Linux project is pleased to announce the immediate availability of new stable releases

 
Android Leftovers

  
Motorola MA2 wireless Android Auto adapter, ‘the only one engineered by Google,’ gets a release date and full details

 
Fedora beats Ubuntu in almost every way—except where it matters most

  
Fedora has quietly turned into one of the best Linux distributions in almost every way that matters

 
I stopped using beginner Linux distros, and my workflow finally made sense

  
The Linux community has lauded "beginner-friendly" distros like Linux Mint almost as long as Linux has existed

 
Best Free and Open Source Software

  
Only free and open source software is eligible for inclusion

 
Linoutrox – minimal Debian-based Linux distribution

  
Linoutrox is a minimal Linux distribution based on Debian

 
This Week in Plasma: Post-6.7 Bug-fixing

  
This week members of the core Plasma team spent almost all of their time in bug-fixing mode

 
Today in Techrights

  
Some of the latest articles

 
Recent Videos/Audiocasts/Shows: GNU/Linux and More

  
GNU/Linux videos from Invidious

 
Shotcut 26.6 Open-Source Video Editor Released with Vulkan on Linux Support

  
Shotcut 26.6 open-source video editor is now available for download with initial support for OpenFX plugins, Vulkan on Linux support, initial support for VST2 and LV2 audio plugins, and more.

 
Security Leftovers

  
Security patches, incidents, and more

 
GNU/Linux Leftovers

  
GNU/Linux picks

 
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers

  
releases and more

 
Web Browsers and Mail Clients: Curl, Brave, Thunderbird, and Firefox

  
WWW related picks

 
Programming Leftovers

  
Development related leftovers

 
Databases: PostgreSQL News, IvorySQL 5.4, and MySQL

  
Database leftovers

 
IBM/Red Hat: RHEL, Fedora, Podman, Flatpak.org

  
IBM related things

 
Games: SuperTuxKart, Steam Machines, and Proton Experimental

  
Games related picks

 
Open Hardware/Modding: Flipper One, ESP32, Orange Pi, and More

  
Hardware picks

 
EasyOS on Xlibre and Limine

  
updates from BK yesterday

 
Kernel Space / File Systems: Linux Magic SysRq Key, Coreboot 26.06, Linux Kills strncpy

  
Kernel leftovers

 
'Linux' Foundation Associates the "Linux" Brand With Back Doors, Slop Plagiarism, and Other Bad Things

  
Brand for rent

 
BSD: OpenZFS, BSD Now, and NetBSD

  
BSD leftovers

 
Ubuntu 26.10 “Stonking Stingray” Snapshot 2 Is Now Available for Download

  
Ubuntu 26.10 “Stonking Stingray” Snapshot 2 is now available for public testing for early adopters and application developers.

 
today's howtos

  
many howtos, mostly idroot

 
Red Hat's Latest Posts and Marketing (Most of It Slop Plagiarism, as Usual)

  
IBM agenda

 
Games: Football, Motorsport Manager 2, and More

  
GamingOnLinux picks mostly

 
NVIDIA 580.173.02 Linux Graphics Driver Released for GeForce 10 Series

  
NVIDIA 580.173.02 Linux graphics driver is now available for GeForce 10 Series GPUs to address a few bugs and improve performance.

 
Linux and Hardware Leftovers

  
mostly Open Hardware

 
Ubuntu Leftovers

  
3 stories related to Ubuntu

 
Android Leftovers

  
Android 17’s new foldable gaming mode could make flippy phones more fun

 
GNU Guix on Using Codeberg and GIMP 0.54.1 Released Again in 2026

  
GNU Project umbrella

 
Dolphin Emulator 2606 finally added Game Boy Player Support

  
The new version of this popular video game console emulator finally implemented the Game Boy Player support, which was requested more than 16 years ago

 
Free and Open Source Software

  
This is free and open source software

 
After Social Control Media [original]

  
in the Cyber Show

 
Tflinux – Brazilian Linux distribution based on Debian

  
Tflinux is a Brazilian Linux distribution based on Debian 12 Bookworm

 
Getting More Out of KDE Plasma System Monitor

  
The k in KDE stands for "Kustomization" so let's "kustomize" the default system monitor

 
GNOME: The Day I Learned That “Remove” Doesn’t Mean Remove

  
Flatseal is a GNOME application that provides a graphical interface for managing Flatpak permissions

 
Today in Techrights

  
Some of the latest articles

 
Calibre 9.10 Open-Source E-Book Manager Brings New UI to the Content Server

  
Calibre 9.10 open-source e-book management software is now available for download with a new “modern” interface for the Content Server that features a sidebar for easier navigation and other changes.

 
today's howtos

  
Instructionals/Technical picks

 
Steam Machine Rising While XBox is Dying

  
Steam Machines and more

 
DXVK 3.0 Released with Shader Compilation and D3D9 Improvements

  
DXVK 3.0 Vulkan-based implementation of D3D9, D3D10, and D3D11 for Linux / Wine is now available for download with new features and various improvements for many games.

 
Biggest Microsoft Layoffs Commencing Early [original]

  
This is what it looked like for Intel a few years ago

 
Growing Up [original]

  
Lately we have had more opportunities to get our government involved and interested in what we do

 
Purism Announces Librem 16 as World’s Most Private and Secure Linux Laptop

  
Purism announced the launch of Librem 16 as the world’s most private and secure Linux laptop designed to protect your digital life.

 
Android Leftovers

  
Android 17 Update Triggers Widespread Touchscreen Issues on Pixel Phones

 
Security Leftovers

  
Security related news picks

 
Free and Open Source Software

  
This is free and open source software

 
Free Software, Open Data, and Standards Leftovers

  
FOSS and more

 
GNU/Linux Leftovers

  
KDE, Games, and More

 
Basalt Linux – Debian-based Linux distribution

  
Basalt Linux is a Debian-based Linux distribution built around the Xfce desktop environment

 
Programming Leftovers

  
Development picks

 
Android Leftovers

  
The Android dark mode power-pack: 5 secrets for a smarter screen setup

 
Canonical/Ubuntu: Livepatching, Ubuntu in the Wild, and More

  
Canonical/Ubuntu leftovers

 
Linux Devices, Open Hardware, and T9 Keyboard

  
hardware projects and more

 
Red Hat's Fascination With Hey Hi (AI) Slop on Overdrive This Past Day

  
Hey Hi fluff and more

 
Kubernetes Device Management and New Releases of Istio

  
Server stuff

 
today's howtos

  
Instructionals/Technical posts

 
Audiocasts/Shows: FLOSS Weekly, Smashing Security, and More

  
new episodes

 
Bugfix and Reports in EasyOS: EasySR and More

  
EasyOS news

 
Games: Proton Experimental, GE-Proton, SteamOS, and More

  
latest from GamingOnLinux

 
Vendefoul Wolf is a Linux distro that goes against the grain with terrific results

  
Vendefoul Wolf is everything you need and nothing you don't

 
5 Linux distros that are perfect for running in a VM

  
If you want to experiment with new software, host a home service, or try a new operating system without risking your main PC

 
Kubuntu Focus M2 and Zr Linux Laptops Now Ship with Intel Core Ultra 9 290HX Plus

  
Kubuntu Focus launches refreshed versions of the Focus M2, Focus Zr, and Focus XE laptops, along with a new Focus Ar laptop with latest generation Intel processors.

 
Alpine Linux 3.24 scales new desktop heights with COSMIC

  
Alpine Linux 3.24 is out, bringing a new desktop environment that should make for a very high-performance combination

 
Best Free and Open Source Software, and Review

  
Only free and open source software qualifies for inclusion

 
Twenty glorious years of Dedoimedo!

  
This week marks the twentieth anniversary of Dedoimedo, a place to learn a lot about a lot

 
GNU/Linux Coverage in LWN (Mostly Kernel)

  
outside the paywall today

 
Today in Techrights

  
Some of the latest articles