Best Free and Open Source Software

The software featured in this roundup covers a broad range of approaches. There are lightweight viewers for distraction-free reading, polished desktop applications with integrated libraries, cross-platform tools for managing large collections, terminal-based options for keyboard-driven workflows, and clients that work with self-hosted backends. Some applications also stretch beyond comics, adding support for web novels, anime streaming, image boards, gallery browsing, metadata handling, and progress tracking.

Good manga software should make reading comfortable while staying out of the way. It should remember where you left off, help organise sprawling collections, handle archives reliably, and provide smooth navigation whether you are reading a single volume or following dozens of ongoing series. The open source ecosystem offers plenty of choice, from minimal local viewers to feature-rich media hubs, letting users pick the workflow that best suits their library, device, and reading habits.

Here’s our verdict, captured in our signature LinuxLinks-style ratings chart. Only free and open source software is eligible for inclusion.