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I finally understand why Arch Linux isn't for me—and probably isn't for you either
Quoting: I finally understand why Arch Linux isn't for me—and probably isn't for you either —
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Arch and Arch-based distros get a lot of buzz, and it’s easy to find myself wondering whether I‘m missing out—but I‘ve learned from experience that Arch isn’t for everyone. It’s a phenomenal project, but there are many reasons it isn’t the best option for most of us.