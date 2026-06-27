Web Browsers/Web Servers/Feed Readers and XMPP

When I announced that I was open-sourcing a quiz maker earlier this week, I noted that there were several limitations to what I had built. Most importantly, my quiz maker was a Python script, which substantially limits how many people can use it.

After writing the blog post, Kami has made a HTML quiz maker that works in the browser. You can read the write-up on her blog, and try out the quiz maker for yourself. I helped out with the styles, which I really enjoyed. It is always nice to have a new design challenge!