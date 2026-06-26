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NVIDIA 580.173.02 Linux Graphics Driver Released for GeForce 10 Series
The NVIDIA 580.173.02 graphics driver is here to fix an issue where OpenGL buffers allocated with glBufferStorage and no storage flags were allowed to migrate from GPU memory to host memory, as well as a bug that could cause black screens after modesets in X11 apps using the Present extension.
In addition, the NVIDIA 580.173.02 graphics driver fixes a bug that could prevent the DKMS kernel module from building successfully after installing the driver with the nvidia-installer, and a bug that caused delayed wakeups when multiple threads wait on the same Vulkan semaphore, which led to stutter and reduced performance in some apps.