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Linux Kernel 7.0 Reaches End of Life, It’s Time to Upgrade to Linux Kernel 7.1
Linux kernel 7.0 was released on April 12th, 2026, introducing new features like a stable Rust implementation, a new immutable root file system called “nullfs”, support for atomic 64-byte loads on ARM64 CPUs, support for RISC-V Zicfiss and Zicfilp extensions on RISC-V CPUs, and 128-bit atomic cmpxchg support on the LoongArch architecture.
But, since Linux kernel 7.0 is a short-lived branch supported only for a couple of months, it is now marked as EOL (End of Life) on the kernel.org website, effective immediately starting today, June 27th, 2026, as announced by renowned Linux kernel developer Greg Kroah-Hartman, who urged users to move to the latest Linux 7.1 kernel branch.