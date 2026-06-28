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posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jun 28, 2026



Quoting: I made Linux look like Windows 11 for free - with a few simple tweaks to Zorin OS | ZDNET —

I've been a fan of Zorin OS for a long time. It's based on Ubuntu, so it enjoys a level of user-friendliness from the bottom up. On top of that, Zorin OS takes the GNOME desktop and gives it quite the makeover. Even better, you get to call the shots on how the desktop looks.

Out of the box, the free version of Zorin OS includes four layouts, none of which are quite Windows 11-like. However, if you pay for the Pro version, you get a Windows 11 layout that does a great job of keeping things familiar.

The disadvantage of the Pro version is that you have to purchase a license with each major upgrade. In other words, the Pro license for Zorin OS 18 will not transfer to version 19 (when it's released). That's fine if you plan on sticking with one release for its full support cycle (five years). But if you like to install the latest and greatest, you could be purchasing a new Pro license ($47.99) with every major release.