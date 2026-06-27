news
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software, LibreOffice, and Open Data
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Linux Association of Canada launches open-source jobs database
The newly created group has launched two new initiatives aimed at building out Canada’s open-source ecosystem. The first, a data-verification program for the association’s open-source library and community group listings was launched last week, while the rollout of a national jobs database went live today. As of launch, the database listed nearly 400 active job postings.
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Applications
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Linux Links ☛ Musik – lightweight audio player
Musik is a lightweight audio player built for the KDE Plasma desktop.
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BioPass - Unlock your Linux with your face and your finger - Korben
Contrary to what some people say, we're not all equal when it comes to biometric unlocking on our computers. We all know those Linux users who jealously watch their Windows colleague unlock their machine with a quick glance at the webcam. They're stuck typing their 56-character password and it drives them absolutely mad, so they head over to Reddit to trash everyone who doesn't share their pain.
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Productivity Software/LibreOffice
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Document Foundation ☛ LibreOffice Downloads and Donations in 2025 – TDF Annual Report
This is part of the Annual Report 2025 from The Document Foundation, the non-profit that coordinates the LibreOffice project and community. More will be posted soon… Donations In 2025, The Document Foundation received 140,593 donation transactions, for a total of €1,807,780 net of payment processing and currency conversion charges.
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Openness/Sharing/Collaboration
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Open Data
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Federal News Network ☛ Better decisions depend on data, but only if people can actually use it
We’re starting a new monthly series focused on how federal data works in the real world. Episode one looks at a Federal Data Field Guide aimed at helping users sort through different datasets and put them to work.
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