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This Flatpak runs a 30-year old version of GIMP – pre-GTK
Quoting: GIMP 0.54 Flatpak: run pre-GTK 1996 build on modern Linux —
Developer balooii has packaged GIMP 0.54 into a Flatpak that runs on modern 64-bit Linux desktops with Wayland. It’s apparently the earliest version of the app with the source code still available to build.
This is not not an official GIMP effort, but a community effort. It’s also something of a work-in-progress – of an ancient work-in-progress – with the maintainer promising they’ll share more era-specific plugins and tutorials on using this ancient build in time.
Before you skip to the install bit, there is a slew of trivia-laden history to take in first. It may help explain why this version is more notable to package than later, more featured builds.