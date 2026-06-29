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posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jun 29, 2026



Quoting: Drauger OS 7.8 aims to turn Ubuntu into a gaming Linux distro with KDE Plasma —

One of the coolest things about the Linux community is that, if someone wants to make a distro that achieves a very specific goal, they can roll up their sleeves and make it themselves. We've seen this in the past as developers build distros that put gaming first, but not all of them decided to use Ubuntu as the core.

Well, as it turns out, there is a distro out there that uses Canonical's operating system to create a gaming-based system, and while it's still being fleshed out, it's already looking interesting.