news
Server: UsenetServer and Lots of Kubernetes Picks
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GreyCoder ☛ UsenetServer – Best for Automation and Power Users
UsenetServer has been operating for over a decade and runs on its own Tier-1 Usenet backbone — meaning it is not a reseller passing traffic through a third-party network.
The service operates server clusters in both the United States and Europe, automatically routing your connections to the fastest and closest node. This dual-continent architecture makes it a global provider, not just a US-centric one.
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Kubernetes Blog ☛ Introducing the Cluster API plugin for Headlamp
Headlamp is an open-source, extensible Kubernetes SIG UI project designed to let you explore, manage, and debug cluster resources directly from a browser.
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Kubernetes Blog ☛ Inspect Volcano workloads faster with Headlamp
Volcano is a cloud native batch scheduler for Kubernetes, built for high-performance computing, AI/ML, and other batch workloads.
Headlamp is an extensible Kubernetes web UI. With its plugin system, Headlamp can surface Hey Hi (AI) and workflows beyond the built-in Kubernetes resources. The Volcano plugin brings core Volcano resources into Headlamp so you can inspect workload state, queue behavior, and gang scheduling details in one place.
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Kubernetes Blog ☛ See your serverless: introducing the Headlamp plugin for Knative
Headlamp is an open-source, extensible Kubernetes SIG UI project designed to let you explore, manage, and debug cluster resources.
Knative brings serverless workloads to Kubernetes, handling traffic routing, autoscaling, and revision management so teams can deploy and iterate without fighting infrastructure. But operating Knative workloads day-to-day can be difficult, there's still a lot of jumping between the
knCLI,
kubectl, and the Kubernetes UI to get a full picture of what's running.
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Kubernetes Blog ☛ Open source maintainership in the age of AI [ed: LLM Slop / Plagiarism]
AI has really changed the game around software development.
More people are leveraging Hey Hi (AI) than ever to contribute patches to projects they use.
To me, this is a good thing as more folks will contribute patches rather than fork or not fix them.