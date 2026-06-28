Best Free and Open Source Software, and many more

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LinuxGizmos.com

WCH CH32V006EVT board supports Zephyr for low-cost RISC-V development

Olimex recently featured the WCH CH32V006EVT, a low-cost evaluation board for the RISC-V-based CH32V006K8U6 microcontroller. The board is designed around WCH’s CH32V006 family and provides a compact platform for experimenting with the QingKe V2C 32-bit RISC-V core, Zephyr support, and basic embedded development features.

Internet Society

Solving Crime Without Breaking Encryption

Policymakers often face a dangerous dilemma: preserve privacy and security for everyone, or break encryption so law enforcement can catch criminals. This is a false choice.

9to5Linux

CachyOS Releases June 2026 Snapshot with Hyprland Noctalia Desktop Option

Still powered by the long-term supported Linux 6.18 LTS kernel series on the live session, the CachyOS ISO snapshot for June 2026 ships with the latest and greatest KDE Plasma 6.7 desktop environment by default, which is accompanied by the KDE Frameworks 6.27 and KDE Gear 26.04.2 software suites.

Shelly 2.4.1 GUI Package Manager for Arch Linux Improves Networking, Security

Coming a week after Shelly 2.4, the Shelly 2.4.1 release improves the HTTP stack by implementing a Happy Eyeballs (Fast Fallback) connection strategy that ensures slow or broken IPv6 paths don’t cause long timeouts by preferring IPv4 first. Fast Fallback makes dual-stack (IPv4/IPv6) applications responsive by racing connection attempts.

Linux Kernel 7.0 Reaches End of Life, It’s Time to Upgrade to Linux Kernel 7.1

Linux kernel 7.0 was released on April 12th, 2026, introducing new features like a stable Rust implementation, a new immutable root file system called “nullfs”, support for atomic 64-byte loads on ARM64 CPUs, support for RISC-V Zicfiss and Zicfilp extensions on RISC-V CPUs, and 128-bit atomic cmpxchg support on the LoongArch architecture.

Shotcut 26.6 Open-Source Video Editor Released with Vulkan on Linux Support

Coming two months after Shotcut 26.4, the Shotcut 26.6 release is here to introduce initial support for OpenFX plugins, support for using an additional system display as an external monitor, initial support for VST2 and LV2 audio plugins (filters), along with a UI for Valhalla Supermassive, and an RNNoise noise reduction audio filter.

Ubuntu 26.10 “Stonking Stingray” Snapshot 2 Is Now Available for Download

Development of Ubuntu 26.10 (codename Stonking Stingray) kicked off on April 30th, 2026, with the usual toolchain upload, and a first snapshot arrived at the end of May based on the previous Ubuntu release, Ubuntu 26.04 LTS (Resolute Raccoon), which means that it’s powered by Linux kernel 7.0 and the GNOME 50 desktop environment.

NVIDIA 580.173.02 Linux Graphics Driver Released for GeForce 10 Series

The NVIDIA 580.173.02 graphics driver is here to fix an issue where OpenGL buffers allocated with glBufferStorage and no storage flags were allowed to migrate from GPU memory to host memory, as well as a bug that could cause black screens after modesets in X11 apps using the Present extension.

Calibre 9.10 Open-Source E-Book Manager Brings New UI to the Content Server

Coming a month after Calibre 9.9, the Calibre 9.10 release updates the Content Server with a new “modern” interface that features a sidebar for easier navigation and support for installing as a PWA (Progressive Web App) when used with HTTPS, adds support for CSS Level 4 selectors to the CSS parser, and adds an option to convert PNG images to JPEG or WebP in the e-book editor.

news

Best Free and Open Source Software, and many more

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jun 28, 2026

comics

 
 



Other Recent Tux Machines' Posts





 
Debian-Based SparkyLinux 2026.06 Rolling Brings Linux Kernel 7.1 Support

  
SparkyLinux 2026.06 distribution is now available for download based on Debian 14 “Forky” and powered by Linux kernel 7.0, but also offering support for installing the latest Linux 7.1 kernel series.

 
COSMIC 1.1 Desktop Environment Released with COSMIC Monitor and Improvements

  
COSMIC 1.1 desktop environment is now available with COSMIC Monitor and improvements to COSMIC Files, COSMIC Term, COSMIC Edit, COSMIC Applets, COSMIC Comp, and more.

 
Open Hardware/Modding: Raspberry Pi, Commodore, and Hacking Routers Like It’s 2008

  
devices with Linux focus/slant

 
Shotcut 26.6 Open-Source Video Editor Released with Vulkan on Linux Support

  
Shotcut 26.6 open-source video editor is now available for download with initial support for OpenFX plugins, Vulkan on Linux support, initial support for VST2 and LV2 audio plugins, and more.

 
I refuse to upgrade to Windows 11, here's what I'm doing instead

  
Turns out, Linux Mint worked a ton better than I thought it would


  
 


 
I finally understand why Arch Linux isn't for me—and probably isn't for you either

  
Arch and Arch-based distros get a lot of buzz

 
Ubuntu tries to improve GNOME. Fedora convinced me it didn't need fixing

  
Ubuntu has done a lot for the Linux desktop

 
Linus Torvalds Announces First Linux Kernel 7.2 Release Candidate

  
Linus Torvalds announced the general availability of the first Release Candidate version of the upcoming Linux 7.2 kernel series for public testing. Here’s what to expect!

 
Best Free and Open Source Software, and many more

  
Only free and open source software qualifies for inclusion

 
Velox Linux – Linux distribution

  
Velox Linux is a Linux distribution for x86_64 systems distributed as a bootable ISO image

 
Teaching digiKam to Understand You: Natural Language Search with Local LLMs

  
I’ve been hanging around KDE apps since I was a teenager

 
The State of the Tux in First Half of 2026 [original]

  
When we say "the Tux" we mean Tux Machines

 
CachyOS Releases June 2026 Snapshot with Hyprland Noctalia Desktop Option

  
The CachyOS ISO snapshot for June 2026 is now available for download with Hyprland Noctalia desktop option, DNS-over-QUIC support, Python and GCC performance improvements, and more.

 
The Purpose of Tux Machines [original]

  
It just makes it easier to find interesting articles (discovery)

 
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers

  
FOSS picks

 
Programming Leftovers

  
Development related news

 
GNU/Linux Distributions and Operating Systems: OpenSUSE, Slackware, Fedora, and More

  
OS related updates

 
Videos/Audiocasts/Shows: EasyOS and This Week in Linux

  
new multimedia picks

 
Games: Steam Games, Completionism, Steam Machines, and More

  
projects and op-eds

 
today's howtos

  
Instructionals/Technical leftovers

 
GNU Parallel, onak, and Software Leftovers

  
applications and more

 
DCloud Uni-App Used for Scams, DirtyClone the New Hype for Privilege Escalation Bug (Local)

  
security leftovers

 
Android Leftovers

  
Android quietly slipped a photo scanner onto your phone — here's how to shut it off

 
I started managing my Linux desktop like a server, and everything got easier

  
Linux servers and desktop distros are essentially the same thing

 
I benchmarked my gaming PC on Windows vs Linux, and the difference was bigger than I expected

  
I've got a dual-booting PC with both Windows 11 and EndeavourOS Linux on it

 
Best Free and Open Source Software, and many more

  
This is free and open source software

 
Margine – immutable Linux desktop distribution built for creators

  
This is free and open source software

 
XDG Desktop Portal Location API for KDE applications

  
In my last post on Android platform integration I had suggested increasing the focus on Linux on mobile phones, due to Google’s ongoing attempts to close down Android for us

 
Stable kernels: Linux 7.1.2, Linux 7.0.14, and Linux 6.18.37

  
I'm announcing the release of the 7.1.2 kernel

 
Linux Mint vs RefreshOS: I found the best distro for new users

  
These two user-friendly distributions take different routes to the 'best Linux' crown

 
I made Linux look like Windows 11 for free - with a few simple tweaks to Zorin OS

  
If you fancy a Windows 11 layout, but want to use Linux, you're in luck

 
Historic Week Ahead (Mass Layoffs at Microsoft) [original]

  
this coming week we expect to see thousands of headlines about Microsoft layoffs

 
Today in Techrights

  
Some of the latest articles

 
Shelly 2.4.1 GUI Package Manager for Arch Linux Improves Networking, Security

  
Shelly 2.4.1 graphical package manager for Arch Linux distributions is now available for download with improvements to AppImage and Flatpak support, networking and security, command line interface, and more.

 
Run, Forrest, Run [original]

  
We keep running this community site

 
statCounter Measures GNU/Linux at Over 4% (Windows Has Fallen Further to All-Time Low) as June Reaches Last Week [original]

  
The layoffs at Microsoft have already begun

 
Community News and Community Shield [original]

  
July is nearly upon us

 
GNU/Linux and BSD Leftovers

  
mostly GNU/Linux

 
Ubuntu 26.10 “Stonking Stingray” Snapshot 2 Is Now Available for Download

  
Ubuntu 26.10 “Stonking Stingray” Snapshot 2 is now available for public testing for early adopters and application developers.

 
News From EasyOS: Video, New Release, and Limine

  
latest from BK

 
KDE Goals and KDE-Connected Hiring

  
KDE news from Techpaladin

 
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software, LibreOffice, and Open Data

  
FOSS and more

 
Web Browsers/Web Servers/Feed Readers and XMPP

  
Web and Net related news

 
PostgreSQL Releases and Events

  
from PostgreSQL's site

 
Programming Leftovers

  
Development related news

 
Linux and Android Devices, Open Hardware Projects

  
hardware leftovers

 
redhat.com as Festival of LLM Slop Plagiarism

  
very dominant this Friday

 
Fedora News, Flock 2026 and Devconf.cz 2026

  
Fedora and related picks

 
AArch64 Desktop Experiment and What Made GNU/Linux Adoption Easier

  
2 recent articles

 
Server: UsenetServer and Lots of Kubernetes Picks

  
mostly Kubernetes updates

 
Audiocasts/Shows: mintCast, Hackaday Podcast, BSD Now, and More

  
recent episodes

 
NVIDIA 580.173.02 Linux Graphics Driver Released for GeForce 10 Series

  
NVIDIA 580.173.02 Linux graphics driver is now available for GeForce 10 Series GPUs to address a few bugs and improve performance.

 
Graphics and Kernel: Bugs, Tiny Compiler, and More

  
4 more stories

 
today's howtos

  
Instructionals/Technical leftovers

 
Games: Godot Engine, ASYLUM, DELTARUNE, and More

  
gaming leftovers

 
Security Patches and Other Security News

  
Security leftovers

 
Companies That Use Slop to Bombard FOSS Projects With False Bug Reports (False Positives) - Including Microsoft and GitHub, OpenAI, Anthropic - Misuse 'Linux' Brand to Claim It's OK

  
lots of noise today

 
Bad Neighbours Offline and Online [original]

  
Today or tomorrow morning it'll be 7 weeks since the shells and the fish got clean tanks

 
Linux Kernel 7.0 Reaches End of Life, It’s Time to Upgrade to Linux Kernel 7.1

  
Linux kernel 7.0 reached end of life and all users are now recommended to upgrade their systems to the latest Linux 7.1 kernel series as soon as possible.

 
Alpine 3.22.5, 3.23.5 released

  
The Alpine Linux project is pleased to announce the immediate availability of new stable releases

 
Android Leftovers

  
Motorola MA2 wireless Android Auto adapter, ‘the only one engineered by Google,’ gets a release date and full details

 
Fedora beats Ubuntu in almost every way—except where it matters most

  
Fedora has quietly turned into one of the best Linux distributions in almost every way that matters

 
I stopped using beginner Linux distros, and my workflow finally made sense

  
The Linux community has lauded "beginner-friendly" distros like Linux Mint almost as long as Linux has existed

 
Best Free and Open Source Software

  
Only free and open source software is eligible for inclusion

 
Linoutrox – minimal Debian-based Linux distribution

  
Linoutrox is a minimal Linux distribution based on Debian

 
This Week in Plasma: Post-6.7 Bug-fixing

  
This week members of the core Plasma team spent almost all of their time in bug-fixing mode

 
Today in Techrights

  
Some of the latest articles

 
Recent Videos/Audiocasts/Shows: GNU/Linux and More

  
GNU/Linux videos from Invidious

 
Security Leftovers

  
Security patches, incidents, and more

 
GNU/Linux Leftovers

  
GNU/Linux picks

 
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers

  
releases and more

 
Web Browsers and Mail Clients: Curl, Brave, Thunderbird, and Firefox

  
WWW related picks

 
Programming Leftovers

  
Development related leftovers

 
Databases: PostgreSQL News, IvorySQL 5.4, and MySQL

  
Database leftovers

 
IBM/Red Hat: RHEL, Fedora, Podman, Flatpak.org

  
IBM related things

 
Games: SuperTuxKart, Steam Machines, and Proton Experimental

  
Games related picks

 
Open Hardware/Modding: Flipper One, ESP32, Orange Pi, and More

  
Hardware picks

 
EasyOS on Xlibre and Limine

  
updates from BK yesterday

 
Kernel Space / File Systems: Linux Magic SysRq Key, Coreboot 26.06, Linux Kills strncpy

  
Kernel leftovers

 
KaOS Linux 2026.06 Launches Officially as First Release with Dinit

  
KaOS Linux 2026.06 distribution is now available for download as the first ISO snapshot using Dinit as the default init system instead of systemd. Here’s what’s new!

 
'Linux' Foundation Associates the "Linux" Brand With Back Doors, Slop Plagiarism, and Other Bad Things

  
Brand for rent

 
BSD: OpenZFS, BSD Now, and NetBSD

  
BSD leftovers

 
today's howtos

  
many howtos, mostly idroot

 
Red Hat's Latest Posts and Marketing (Most of It Slop Plagiarism, as Usual)

  
IBM agenda

 
Games: Football, Motorsport Manager 2, and More

  
GamingOnLinux picks mostly

 
Linux and Hardware Leftovers

  
mostly Open Hardware

 
Ubuntu Leftovers

  
3 stories related to Ubuntu

 
Android Leftovers

  
Android 17’s new foldable gaming mode could make flippy phones more fun

 
GNU Guix on Using Codeberg and GIMP 0.54.1 Released Again in 2026

  
GNU Project umbrella

 
Dolphin Emulator 2606 finally added Game Boy Player Support

  
The new version of this popular video game console emulator finally implemented the Game Boy Player support, which was requested more than 16 years ago

 
Free and Open Source Software

  
This is free and open source software

 
After Social Control Media [original]

  
in the Cyber Show

 
Tflinux – Brazilian Linux distribution based on Debian

  
Tflinux is a Brazilian Linux distribution based on Debian 12 Bookworm

 
Getting More Out of KDE Plasma System Monitor

  
The k in KDE stands for "Kustomization" so let's "kustomize" the default system monitor

 
GNOME: The Day I Learned That “Remove” Doesn’t Mean Remove

  
Flatseal is a GNOME application that provides a graphical interface for managing Flatpak permissions

 
Today in Techrights

  
Some of the latest articles

 
Calibre 9.10 Open-Source E-Book Manager Brings New UI to the Content Server

  
Calibre 9.10 open-source e-book management software is now available for download with a new “modern” interface for the Content Server that features a sidebar for easier navigation and other changes.