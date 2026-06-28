Best Free and Open Source Software, and many more

Self-hosted comic and manga servers let you keep these collections on your own hardware rather than relying on a commercial cloud service. Install the server on a home machine, NAS, VPS, or small single-board computer, point it at your library, and read through a web browser or compatible app. The software usually indexes archive formats such as CBZ, CBR, CBT, PDF, or EPUB, generates covers, tracks reading progress, and presents everything in an organised catalogue.

The appeal is control. You decide where files are stored, who can access them, and how the library is arranged. Some tools focus on a polished reading experience, while others prioritise lightweight serving, metadata management, OPDS feeds, user accounts, or plugin-based source support.

For collectors, families, and avid readers, this type of software turns a scattered folder of files into a convenient private digital library.

Here’s our verdict, presented in our legendary LinuxLinks-style ratings chart. Only free and open source software qualifies for inclusion.