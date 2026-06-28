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Shelly 2.4.1 GUI Package Manager for Arch Linux Improves Networking, Security
Coming a week after Shelly 2.4, the Shelly 2.4.1 release improves the HTTP stack by implementing a Happy Eyeballs (Fast Fallback) connection strategy that ensures slow or broken IPv6 paths don’t cause long timeouts by preferring IPv4 first. Fast Fallback makes dual-stack (IPv4/IPv6) applications responsive by racing connection attempts.
Shelly 2.4.1 also deepens dependency resolution thanks to the ability to resolve virtual dependencies via providers. With this, Shelly now presents a provider selection when more than one package satisfies a dependency. Moreover, there’s now a new query command for searching package groups, making it easier to discover and inspect grouped packages from the command line.