AArch64 Desktop Experiment and What Made GNU/Linux Adoption Easier

I grew up on a Windows PC, so that’s how I learned to use a computer. I never thought of it as “the Windows way” of doing things—it was just the way you used a computer. So when I first switched to Linux, I tried to force my Windows habits onto it. That slowed me down and made some workflows feel frustratingly difficult.

Still, I liked Linux’s look and feel. Ubuntu 16.04 was my first distro, and I genuinely enjoyed the Unity desktop environment. So, instead of giving up, I decided to give it another shot—but this time, I focused on learning the Linux way of doing things. Eventually, I started using Linux the way it was designed to be used, and for the kinds of projects it excels at. That’s when everything clicked.

Now, If you’re someone who recently switched to Linux, and it feels inefficient, these three features might completely change how you think about it—and show you why Linux can be such a powerful productivity tool.