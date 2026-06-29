BSD: OpenBSD, FreeBSD, BSDCan, and More

It feels a bit strange to start this post by thinking that this is my first blog post in 2026. I think it’s because time was limited this year and I focused on doing things in OpenBSD instead of writing about it. Maybe it’s because the year did not go as planned (When has it ever been like that?). While we’re on the subject of plans: I planned to ride my gravel bike from FRA to the Hackathon in Kloosterburen. But because of illness, I ended up travelling by car. Which, of course, is simply a waste of time in the grand scheme of my life. However, I had been really looking forward to the hackathon, as the idyllic coastal region of the Netherlands offered little in the way of distractions, meaning I could focus entirely on hacking.