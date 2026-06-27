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posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jun 27, 2026



Quoting: This Week in Plasma: Post-6.7 Bug-fixing - KDE Blogs —

This week members of the core Plasma team spent almost all of their time in bug-fixing mode! As usual, people unleashed their real-world setups on the new Plasma release and found some issues we missed during the development process, and that nobody reported during the two beta releases. So we made it a priority to fix those issues!

Plasma 6.7.1 was released earlier this week with the first round of fixes, and 6.7.2 is scheduled for early next week with more.

A few new features and UI improvements started landing, too.