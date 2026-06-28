In the previous post, we discussed several architectural anti-patterns. We have seen that we are a lot more vulnerable to them if we do not understand why we do architectural work, i.e., understand its purpose. We understood that the focus and thus value of architectural work is accidental without having a clear understanding of why we are doing it.

Therefore, we will start looking at the purpose of architectural work in this post.

Over the years, I distilled three different facets regarding the purpose of architectural work 1: [...]