news
Games: Godot Engine, ASYLUM, DELTARUNE, and More
-
Godot Engine ☛ Vision for the Engine
The Godot Foundation formalizes its vision for the engine with a written statement
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ Supernatural horror adventure ASYLUM gets upgraded with Linux support | GamingOnLinux
ASYLUM from Senscape released back in March 2025, and after dealing with Unreal Engine issues - they finally released the promised Native Linux version.The Linux release comes with a big optimization to the size of the game, trimming off 20GB by a mixture of redoing their videos and do some fancier compressing of textures - which they said makes the game feel a bit snappier too.
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ DELTARUNE chapter 5 is out now with chapter 6 due in 2027 | GamingOnLinux
DELTARUNE the massive indie hit from tobyfox has another whole chapter release free but that's not the end of the story.
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ Valve quietly tweaked the Steam Machine details removing "4K gaming at 60 FPS" | GamingOnLinux
Just ahead of the actual proper launch of the Steam Machine, it appears Valve have rather quietly tweaked their wording on the expected performance from it.