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Debian-Based SparkyLinux 2026.06 Rolling Brings Linux Kernel 7.1 Support
Derived from the upcoming Debian 14 “Forky” software repositories (Debian Testing), the SparkyLinux 2026.06 release is powered by the Linux 7.0 kernel series by default, but it also offers support for installing the latest and greatest Linux 7.1 kernel for those feeling adventurous.
For those who want to use a long-term supported kernel, the SparkyLinux Rolling repositories also appear to include the recently released Linux 6.18.35 LTS and 6.12.93 LTS kernels. On top of that, SparkyLinux 2026.06 ships with Firefox 140.11.0 ESR, while Firefox 152 is available in the repos, and Thunderbird 140.11.0 ESR.