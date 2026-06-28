Games: Steam Games, Completionism, Steam Machines, and More

Nothing against completionism in gaming. I know plenty of players who love it—the thrill of finding every last item, unlocking every secret, hitting that perfect completion percentage. It’s their way of playing, and there’s nothing wrong with that.

For me, though, it tends to create more frustration than fun. Especially when the game is built so that missing one specific thing means replaying an entire sequence to unlock an objective. You take a different turn, you don’t spot that collectible in time, or you simply overlook it—and suddenly you have to go all the way back and do it again. That loop doesn’t sit well with me.