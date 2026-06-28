news
Games: Steam Games, Completionism, Steam Machines, and More
-
Boiling Steam ☛ New Steam Games with Native GNU/Linux Builds, including Cozy Cleaner - 2026-06-24 Edition
Between 2026-06-17 and 2026-06-24 there were 103 New Steam games released with Native GNU/Linux builds. For reference, during the same time, there were 807 games released for backdoored Windows on Steam, so the GNU/Linux versions represent about 12.8 % of total released titles. Here’s a quick pick of the most interesting ones. Despite the positive numbers it’s a week full of shovelware. Maybe serious game devs are busy watching the FIFA world cup instead of finishing their games? Anyway, it’s not all bad. There’s Cozy Cleaner, which gives you the chance to clean up virtual rooms instead of your own. So that you can feel the satisfaction of getting things done, without taking care of your mess. Win-Win!? Here is the full list below. Have a look.
-
Andrea Contino ☛ On completionism - Andrea Contino
Nothing against completionism in gaming. I know plenty of players who love it—the thrill of finding every last item, unlocking every secret, hitting that perfect completion percentage. It’s their way of playing, and there’s nothing wrong with that.
For me, though, it tends to create more frustration than fun. Especially when the game is built so that missing one specific thing means replaying an entire sequence to unlock an objective. You take a different turn, you don’t spot that collectible in time, or you simply overlook it—and suddenly you have to go all the way back and do it again. That loop doesn’t sit well with me.
-
Tom's Hardware ☛ Steam Machine scalping hits $3,000 on eBay as sellers list preorder reservations — scalpers already flipping queues for 2X the MSRP of the 2TB model
Several listings for Steam Machine pre-orders are being sold at markups so high that buyers will have to pay 140% to 167% above Valve's selling price.
-
Boiling Steam ☛ New Steam Games Playable on the Steam Deck, with Fish and Dimhaven The lost Source - 2026-06-27 Edition
Between 2026-06-20 and 2026-06-27 we selected 10 newly released games that are rated as Verified or Playable on the Steam Deck, and meeting specific criteria in terms of user ratings. For some reason a lot of games about cleaning these days??! Sandy Beach Cleaner? Cozy cleaner ? Moldwasher? What’s going on? In any case, the game of the week on the Steam Deck is Fish where you play a fish armed with a gun. Enough said. There’s also a nice puzzle game called Dimhaven.
-
Tom's Hardware ☛ Modded Steam Controller can automatically charge itself like a robot vacuum — enthusiast creates Microsoft's proprietary prison GitHub program that uses the vibration motor to walk it back to its docking station
Ray Foss built this program that uses computer vision to let your Steam Controller slide back towards its charging puck by just using its built-in haptic motors. You can also try it for yourself by visiting the web app and using a webcam so it can see your controller and charging puck.