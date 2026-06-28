Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers

When I was running Plex, Tautulli sat quietly in the background doing one thing I actually cared about: telling me what I'd watched and how much time I'd spent on it. I had no use for its notification system or custom script execution. I just wanted the numbers. The graphs. The "oh, I watched 40 hours of this show last month" kind of accountability.

Tautulli was good at that. You'd log in, see your homepage stats, filter by time range, check your user page, and walk away knowing exactly which shows were eating your free time.

Then you migrate to Jellyfin. Tautulli stops working because it only speaks Plex. Jellyfin doesn't have a built-in equivalent. You're suddenly flying blind.