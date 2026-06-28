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Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
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Jason Tucker ☛ From Plex to Jellyfin Part 7: Watching Habits—Tautulli to Streamystats
When I was running Plex, Tautulli sat quietly in the background doing one thing I actually cared about: telling me what I'd watched and how much time I'd spent on it. I had no use for its notification system or custom script execution. I just wanted the numbers. The graphs. The "oh, I watched 40 hours of this show last month" kind of accountability.
Tautulli was good at that. You'd log in, see your homepage stats, filter by time range, check your user page, and walk away knowing exactly which shows were eating your free time.
Then you migrate to Jellyfin. Tautulli stops working because it only speaks Plex. Jellyfin doesn't have a built-in equivalent. You're suddenly flying blind.
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Web Browsers/Web Servers/Feed Readers
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Rachel Kaufman ☛ This blog is now on bubbles.town 🫧
A few weeks ago I learned about a new project called bubbles.town that aims to collect and “bubble up” the best of the best of personal blogs. No businesses, no paywalls, no aggregators. It just subscribes to thousands of RSS feeds and throws them into a queue. The ones that get the most votes appear on a homepage. That’s it.
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SaaS/Back End/Databases
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Justin Talbott ☛ Are Exclusive Arcs Evil?
There inevitably comes a time while designing a data schema when it’s desirable to have an entity that can belong to one of a number of different types of entities. A Comment could belong to a Post or it could belong to a Page - therefore the Page and Post entities both share the characteristic of being commentable. This concept is known as polymorphism and becomes a consideration in relational database design.
In its purest form, a relationship in a database consists of a single foreign key on one table that points to the primary key of another table. In many cases, this association is not optional and/or you should not be able to delete a record without addressing it’s foreign references.
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Licensing / Legal
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Smithsonian Magazine ☛ Deep in the Mexican Jungle, Archaeologists Discovered a Lost Maya City That May Yield Clues About the Civilization Just Before It Collapsed
Researchers hacked through more than three miles of vegetation to get to the site, which lies out of bounds of familiar logging tracks. There, they found unique carved stelae and altars
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Openness/Sharing/Collaboration
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Open Data
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Allen Downey ☛ Greatest GOAT of All Time?
Let’s see if that’s true. In particular, I’ll investigate the “clean bell curve” – it implies a Gaussian model of the data, which is where that “once in 7 billion” comes from.
To give away the ending, here’s what I found: [...]
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