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posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jun 28, 2026



Quoting: Teaching digiKam to Understand You: Natural Language Search with Local LLMs | Srirupa’s Blog —

I’ve been hanging around KDE apps since I was a teenager :), so getting to spend another summer inside one feels a bit like coming home. This time it’s digiKam!

Here’s what I want digiKam to do: Let me type “photos of mountains from last summer that I rated highly” into a search box, and have it just… find them. No complex filters, no guessing where to click, just plain English, the way you’d ask a friend who’d been on the trip with you.

That, in one sentence, is my GSoC project: interfacing digiKam’s search engine with an AI-based LLM so you can search your photo collection in natural language. For many users, digiKam’s Advanced Search is a hidden gem, powerful but a little intimidating. By adding natural language support, we’re making it accessible to everyone, from beginners to experts who want to save time. And as someone who’s used KDE apps for years, I loved the idea of bridging the gap between digiKam’s powerful features and the simplicity of just asking for what you want.

I’d recently been deep-diving into transformers, and this project stood out to me as a near-perfect blend: real software development and having to actually understand LLMs, which architectures fit where, when you want an encoder versus a decoder, and how a model behaves once it’s wired into an actual application.