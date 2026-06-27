Graphics and Kernel: Bugs, Tiny Compiler, and More

My compiler lowers kernels (rewrites them into a simpler, more explicit form where data parallelism is visible). The input is a small hand-written AST, and the output is a lowered IR that I print as Python-like code. Rather than going all the way from source code to instructions, think of this compiler as an intermediate step in a larger compiler.

Let's take a look at an example. Scaling audio is easy to parallelize, but it is still common to write non-explicitly parallel code like this: [...]