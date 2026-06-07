news
Programming Leftovers
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Python
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Dominik Schwind ☛ Geocoding is complicated
This is a copy of an issue that I just created in the Nominatim repository. Sadly my skills in Python (and my knowledge of the OSM data model) aren’t good enough to poke around in the code on my own to figure out what is happening.
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Shell/Bash/Zsh/Ksh
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Mijndert Stuij ☛ Life is too short for a slow terminal
Practically all of my work happens inside a terminal. Git, kubectl, tmux, ssh'ing into a server, open practically the entire day. Something I use that much has to be fast. Any lag in opening a new tab, typing a character or hitting tab for a completion is something I feel hundreds of times a day. It's death by a thousand cuts.
My shell starts in about 30 milliseconds: [...]
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Java/Golang
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Daniel Lemire ☛ How much do amd64 microarchitecture levels help in Go?
Our 64-bit Intel and AMD processors have evolved over decades. When you compile a Go program for a 64-bit Intel or AMD processor, the compiler targets, by default, a nearly 20-year-old instruction set. The binary that comes out runs on essentially any x64 chip, but it also leaves on the table every instruction that was added since 2003.
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