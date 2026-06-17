Sailfish OS (GNU/Linux) on "Commodore"

The Commodore Callback 8020 is a new phone that’s up for pre-order for $500 and which is expected to ship before the end of 2026. But it looks like a flip-phone from the early 2000s, and that’s intentional.

Positioned as a distraction-free phone with a retro-inspired design that evokes Nokia handsets from the turn of the century, the phone also has some features inspired by classic Commodore computers and other devices (like calculators). It’s clear that the new owner of the Commodore brand is looking to capitalize on the nostalgia factor. But unlike some other modern phones positioned as distraction-free or minimalist devices, the Callback 8020 is actually a full-fledged smartphone… with a few very unusual limitations.