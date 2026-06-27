news

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jun 27, 2026



Quoting: I stopped using beginner Linux distros, and my workflow finally made sense —

When I first started seriously using Linux a little over 20 years ago, a "user-friendly" approach might have made sense. I was more familiar with using Windows at the time (and MS-DOS before that), and I was moving into Mac OS X (as macOS was called then) for my media studies.

Getting a Linux distribution to install and boot, even in the mid-2000s, still seemed like a geek accomplishment. I might have been starting on "hard mode" with Debian, but I thought it was a natural follow-on from Knoppix since Knoppix was based on Debian. Then, as now, the problem was more hardware support, as I had trouble getting the video card's 3D acceleration to work. This was more involved back then.

I probably had an advantage in that I'd gotten accustomed to the Unix command line on the Mac, which certainly helped with getting to grips with Linux. I also chose Debian because the Fink package manager was heavily influenced by Debian's APT.

Linux might have had a steeper learning curve on the desktop than it does now, but most people only have to climb them once unless something major changes. I've developed a comfort and fluency with Linux over the years that "beginner-friendly" distros don't have as much appeal.