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Every Physics Teacher (And Student) Should Try This Open Source Software
Quoting: Every Physics Teacher (And Student) Should Try This Open Source Software —
Open source software has always been a cornerstone in scientific applications.
From supercomputers to CERN labs, handling some of the greatest discoveries of humankind and accelerating particles beyond imagination, open source software has provided the framework for all necessary technological usage.
Bringing it down to a simpler level, KDE's Step provides you a platform to test out some of the most important basic concepts in physics, like simple motion, electrostatics and gravitation, and even things like spring (harmonic) motion.
Developing an intuition about these phenomena can finally bridge the knowledge gap that students need. So if you are a physics teacher (or student), KDE Step is worth your attention.