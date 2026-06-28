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posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jun 28, 2026



Quoting: Ubuntu tries to improve GNOME. Fedora convinced me it didn't need fixing —

Here is a fact-based summary of the story contents:

Ubuntu has done a lot for the Linux desktop, including making installation less frightening, pushing Linux into normal laptop conversations, and giving many people their first working desktop. The problem is that Ubuntu's GNOME no longer feels like GNOME with a distro underneath it. It is a negotiated settlement between GNOME's design, Canonical's old Unity instincts, Snap integration and an entire set of defaults designed to make the transition from other desktops less awkward.

That sounds friendly at first, especially for someone arriving from Windows or macOS, but after a while, the comfort starts to feel heavy. GNOME has its own rhythm, and Ubuntu keeps interrupting it.