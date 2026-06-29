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Kodi 22 Beta Improves Linux Support for Remote Keys and HDR Profile Support
Since the alpha release, Kodi 22 gained FFmpeg 8.1.2 support, live bitrate infolabels, better accuracy for chapter changes, better handling of chapters read by FFmpeg, better tempo settings, improved AV1 playback with keyframe-filtering=2, improved DTS-HD audio playback, and subtitle timing and visibility improvements.
Kodi 22 beta also updates the Library with audio language support to media item badges, a new “Media Details” dialog, support for additional HDR formats, improved Blu-ray handling for .nfo files, improved Blu-ray playcount handling, improved media badges, improved Movie Version scanning behaviour, and improved stacking for movie/folder path names with Roman numerals.