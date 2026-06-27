Bad Neighbours Offline and Online

Featuring a 16-inch display with 1920×1200 resolution and 16:10 aspect ratio and a high-quality aluminum chassis with no branding, the Librem 16 is powered by a 13th-generation Intel Core i7-13620H processor with 10 cores, 16 threads, up to 4.9 GHz clock speed, and Intel UHD Graphics, up to 64GB DDR4 RAM, and up to 16TB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD storage.

Highlights of DXVK 3.0 include support for dxbc-spirv for shader compilation, which should fix rendering issues in games, Shader Model 1-3 support for D3D9, support for the VK_EXT_descriptor_heap Vulkan extension by default on drivers that support it, and support for shared resources to work on Wine’s upstream implementation.

Coming a month after Calibre 9.9, the Calibre 9.10 release updates the Content Server with a new “modern” interface that features a sidebar for easier navigation and support for installing as a PWA (Progressive Web App) when used with HTTPS, adds support for CSS Level 4 selectors to the CSS parser, and adds an option to convert PNG images to JPEG or WebP in the e-book editor.

The NVIDIA 580.173.02 graphics driver is here to fix an issue where OpenGL buffers allocated with glBufferStorage and no storage flags were allowed to migrate from GPU memory to host memory, as well as a bug that could cause black screens after modesets in X11 apps using the Present extension.

Development of Ubuntu 26.10 (codename Stonking Stingray) kicked off on April 30th, 2026, with the usual toolchain upload, and a first snapshot arrived at the end of May based on the previous Ubuntu release, Ubuntu 26.04 LTS (Resolute Raccoon), which means that it’s powered by Linux kernel 7.0 and the GNOME 50 desktop environment.

Coming two months after Shotcut 26.4, the Shotcut 26.6 release is here to introduce initial support for OpenFX plugins, support for using an additional system display as an external monitor, initial support for VST2 and LV2 audio plugins (filters), along with a UI for Valhalla Supermassive, and an RNNoise noise reduction audio filter.

Policymakers often face a dangerous dilemma: preserve privacy and security for everyone, or break encryption so law enforcement can catch criminals. This is a false choice.

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Bad Neighbours Offline and Online

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Jun 27, 2026



Our birds are happy and calm today (local weather has noticeably improved) and the weed-smoking neighbours who dislike the birds are having a major, very loud fight, which lasted at least 10 minutes. They're going to give each other a heart attack or something.

Today or tomorrow morning it'll be 7 weeks since the shells and the fish got clean tanks. The shells are growing fast, possibly with the heat being a contributing factor, and we are nowhere near the point where partial water changes are needed. Treating the water with various agents seems to have sufficed so far.

Other than that, today we got some abuse again in IRC (we're not going back to what happened in 2023; we won't allow that), but the abusers got bored and left. Maybe their jealousy motivates these attacks; simple life with simple animals means true happiness. Money is just something to compensate for a lack of happiness. This really bothers people who have neither happiness nor money, only an overinflated ego and rage. █

Image source: Turtle art vintage old antique 1900 century reptile amphibian animals tank nature life retro hand painted drawn drawing watercolor poster blackboard teach colors colorful background wallpaper illustration graphic design vector