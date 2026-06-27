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Bad Neighbours Offline and Online
Our birds are happy and calm today (local weather has noticeably improved) and the weed-smoking neighbours who dislike the birds are having a major, very loud fight, which lasted at least 10 minutes. They're going to give each other a heart attack or something.
Today or tomorrow morning it'll be 7 weeks since the shells and the fish got clean tanks. The shells are growing fast, possibly with the heat being a contributing factor, and we are nowhere near the point where partial water changes are needed. Treating the water with various agents seems to have sufficed so far.
Other than that, today we got some abuse again in IRC (we're not going back to what happened in 2023; we won't allow that), but the abusers got bored and left. Maybe their jealousy motivates these attacks; simple life with simple animals means true happiness. Money is just something to compensate for a lack of happiness. This really bothers people who have neither happiness nor money, only an overinflated ego and rage. █
Image source: Turtle art vintage old antique 1900 century reptile amphibian animals tank nature life retro hand painted drawn drawing watercolor poster blackboard teach colors colorful background wallpaper illustration graphic design vector