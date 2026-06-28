Linux Mint vs RefreshOS: I found the best distro for new users

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LinuxGizmos.com

WCH CH32V006EVT board supports Zephyr for low-cost RISC-V development

Olimex recently featured the WCH CH32V006EVT, a low-cost evaluation board for the RISC-V-based CH32V006K8U6 microcontroller. The board is designed around WCH’s CH32V006 family and provides a compact platform for experimenting with the QingKe V2C 32-bit RISC-V core, Zephyr support, and basic embedded development features.

9to5Linux

Shelly 2.4.1 GUI Package Manager for Arch Linux Improves Networking, Security

Coming a week after Shelly 2.4, the Shelly 2.4.1 release improves the HTTP stack by implementing a Happy Eyeballs (Fast Fallback) connection strategy that ensures slow or broken IPv6 paths don’t cause long timeouts by preferring IPv4 first. Fast Fallback makes dual-stack (IPv4/IPv6) applications responsive by racing connection attempts.

Linux Kernel 7.0 Reaches End of Life, It’s Time to Upgrade to Linux Kernel 7.1

Linux kernel 7.0 was released on April 12th, 2026, introducing new features like a stable Rust implementation, a new immutable root file system called “nullfs”, support for atomic 64-byte loads on ARM64 CPUs, support for RISC-V Zicfiss and Zicfilp extensions on RISC-V CPUs, and 128-bit atomic cmpxchg support on the LoongArch architecture.

Shotcut 26.6 Open-Source Video Editor Released with Vulkan on Linux Support

Coming two months after Shotcut 26.4, the Shotcut 26.6 release is here to introduce initial support for OpenFX plugins, support for using an additional system display as an external monitor, initial support for VST2 and LV2 audio plugins (filters), along with a UI for Valhalla Supermassive, and an RNNoise noise reduction audio filter.

Ubuntu 26.10 “Stonking Stingray” Snapshot 2 Is Now Available for Download

Development of Ubuntu 26.10 (codename Stonking Stingray) kicked off on April 30th, 2026, with the usual toolchain upload, and a first snapshot arrived at the end of May based on the previous Ubuntu release, Ubuntu 26.04 LTS (Resolute Raccoon), which means that it’s powered by Linux kernel 7.0 and the GNOME 50 desktop environment.

NVIDIA 580.173.02 Linux Graphics Driver Released for GeForce 10 Series

The NVIDIA 580.173.02 graphics driver is here to fix an issue where OpenGL buffers allocated with glBufferStorage and no storage flags were allowed to migrate from GPU memory to host memory, as well as a bug that could cause black screens after modesets in X11 apps using the Present extension.

Calibre 9.10 Open-Source E-Book Manager Brings New UI to the Content Server

Coming a month after Calibre 9.9, the Calibre 9.10 release updates the Content Server with a new “modern” interface that features a sidebar for easier navigation and support for installing as a PWA (Progressive Web App) when used with HTTPS, adds support for CSS Level 4 selectors to the CSS parser, and adds an option to convert PNG images to JPEG or WebP in the e-book editor.

Internet Society

Solving Crime Without Breaking Encryption

Policymakers often face a dangerous dilemma: preserve privacy and security for everyone, or break encryption so law enforcement can catch criminals. This is a false choice.

news

Linux Mint vs RefreshOS: I found the best distro for new users

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jun 28, 2026

Quoting: Linux Mint vs RefreshOS: I found the best distro for new users | ZDNET —

For years, Linux Mint has been one of the most widely recommended Linux distributions for those considering the open-source operating system. There are good reasons for this: Linux Mint is incredibly easy to use, highly secure and stable -- and it has a friendly and welcoming community.

Although I've never adopted Mint as my default, I've used it plenty of times over the years and regularly tested it against itself (previous releases) and other Linux distributions. I know Linux Mint, and I get why so many stand firm that it's the best distro for new users.

However, I reviewed RefreshOS recently and pronounced it a top contender for new Linux users. Shortly after that review, I decided to pit the fresh contender against the undisputed leader of Linux distributions for new users. How did RefreshOS stand up against Linux Mint? Read on to find out.

Read On!

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