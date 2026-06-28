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posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jun 28, 2026



Quoting: Linux Mint vs RefreshOS: I found the best distro for new users | ZDNET —

For years, Linux Mint has been one of the most widely recommended Linux distributions for those considering the open-source operating system. There are good reasons for this: Linux Mint is incredibly easy to use, highly secure and stable -- and it has a friendly and welcoming community.

Although I've never adopted Mint as my default, I've used it plenty of times over the years and regularly tested it against itself (previous releases) and other Linux distributions. I know Linux Mint, and I get why so many stand firm that it's the best distro for new users.

However, I reviewed RefreshOS recently and pronounced it a top contender for new Linux users. Shortly after that review, I decided to pit the fresh contender against the undisputed leader of Linux distributions for new users. How did RefreshOS stand up against Linux Mint? Read on to find out.