news

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jun 29, 2026



Quoting: GNU Ships GCC 14.4 as a Bug-Fix Release - FOSS Force —

On Friday, the Gnu project announced the release of the GNU Compiler Collection version 14.4. GCC is used to convert source code from a number of programming languages into the binary format readable by computers. It’s what you’d use to compile an application from source if it’s not already available in binary form.

According to a notice on the info-gnu mailing list, GCC 14.4 is a bug-fix release that contains important fixes for regressions and bugs in GCC 14.3. The release is available for download from https://sourceware.org/pub/gcc/releases/gcc-14.4.0/ and https://gcc.gnu.org/mirrors.html.