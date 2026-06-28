original
Historic Week Ahead (Mass Layoffs at Microsoft)
This morning's bird-feeding started well because "Cleaner" came back after almost a week's absence. I was wondering where she had gone. Today marks 7 weeks since the shells' relocation and the weather has changed profoundly after the sweltering heat and some obstacles.
Half the year is nearly gone/done and this coming week we expect to see thousands of headlines about Microsoft layoffs.
Microsoft will never be the same again. It's in consistent decline. It cannot produce any successful product. Its past products (and disservices) get shut down, e.g. Skype - a company it bought only to scuttle. █
Hours ago:
Image source: Hy-Vee is a US-based employee-owned grocery retailer headquartered in Iowa. In recent years, the company has expanded its digital and engineering operations to support e-commerce, logistics, and retail technology systems.