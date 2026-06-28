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posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jun 28, 2026



Quoting: Margine - immutable Linux desktop distribution built for creators - LinuxLinks —

Margine is an immutable Linux desktop distribution built for creators. It’s based on Bluefin DX, which is part of the Fedora Atomic / Universal Blue ecosystem

It offers a polished GNOME desktop with a tiling workflow, a CachyOS/BORE kernel, atomic upgrades and rollback, a complete media stack, and a curated collection of creative, productivity, development, audio, video, and gaming tools ready from first boot.