9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: June 28th, 2026

Olimex recently featured the WCH CH32V006EVT, a low-cost evaluation board for the RISC-V-based CH32V006K8U6 microcontroller. The board is designed around WCH’s CH32V006 family and provides a compact platform for experimenting with the QingKe V2C 32-bit RISC-V core, Zephyr support, and basic embedded development features.

Linux kernel 7.0 was released on April 12th, 2026, introducing new features like a stable Rust implementation, a new immutable root file system called “nullfs”, support for atomic 64-byte loads on ARM64 CPUs, support for RISC-V Zicfiss and Zicfilp extensions on RISC-V CPUs, and 128-bit atomic cmpxchg support on the LoongArch architecture.

Coming a week after Shelly 2.4, the Shelly 2.4.1 release improves the HTTP stack by implementing a Happy Eyeballs (Fast Fallback) connection strategy that ensures slow or broken IPv6 paths don’t cause long timeouts by preferring IPv4 first. Fast Fallback makes dual-stack (IPv4/IPv6) applications responsive by racing connection attempts.

Still powered by the long-term supported Linux 6.18 LTS kernel series on the live session, the CachyOS ISO snapshot for June 2026 ships with the latest and greatest KDE Plasma 6.7 desktop environment by default, which is accompanied by the KDE Frameworks 6.27 and KDE Gear 26.04.2 software suites.

Two weeks have passed since the release of Linux kernel 7.1 and the opening of the merge window for Linux kernel 7.2 for contributors to submit their patches, which means that it’s now time to test drive the Release Candidate (RC) versions during the next couple of months, every Sunday afternoon.

Coming more than two months after Archinstall 4.3, the Archinstall 4.4 release introduces a Niri DankMaterialShell desktop profile, the ability to select the console font from the Locales menu, support for configuring the Plymouth boot splash screen, and an IWD standalone option to the Network configuration.

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9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: June 28th, 2026

posted by Marius Nestor on Jun 28, 2026



This week, we got the first KDE Plasma 6.7 point release, a new GNU nano release, the COSMIC 1.1 desktop environment with COSMIC Monitor, a new Steam Client update, the second snapshot of Ubuntu 26.10, a major Archinstall update, and new KaOS, CachyOS, Calibre, Shotcut, DXVK, and Shelly releases.

On top of that, I tell you all about the new Linux laptops from Kubuntu Focus and Purism, as well as Valve’s Steam Machine. Below, you can check out this week’s hottest news and access all the distro and package downloads released this past week in the 9to5Linux roundup for June 28th, 2026.

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