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9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: June 28th, 2026
This week, we got the first KDE Plasma 6.7 point release, a new GNU nano release, the COSMIC 1.1 desktop environment with COSMIC Monitor, a new Steam Client update, the second snapshot of Ubuntu 26.10, a major Archinstall update, and new KaOS, CachyOS, Calibre, Shotcut, DXVK, and Shelly releases.
On top of that, I tell you all about the new Linux laptops from Kubuntu Focus and Purism, as well as Valve’s Steam Machine. Below, you can check out this week’s hottest news and access all the distro and package downloads released this past week in the 9to5Linux roundup for June 28th, 2026.