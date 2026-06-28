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9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: June 28th, 2026

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Arch Linux Installer Archinstall 4.4 Released with Niri DankMaterialShell Profile

Coming more than two months after Archinstall 4.3, the Archinstall 4.4 release introduces a Niri DankMaterialShell desktop profile, the ability to select the console font from the Locales menu, support for configuring the Plymouth boot splash screen, and an IWD standalone option to the Network configuration.

Linus Torvalds Announces First Linux Kernel 7.2 Release Candidate

Two weeks have passed since the release of Linux kernel 7.1 and the opening of the merge window for Linux kernel 7.2 for contributors to submit their patches, which means that it’s now time to test drive the Release Candidate (RC) versions during the next couple of months, every Sunday afternoon.

CachyOS Releases June 2026 Snapshot with Hyprland Noctalia Desktop Option

Still powered by the long-term supported Linux 6.18 LTS kernel series on the live session, the CachyOS ISO snapshot for June 2026 ships with the latest and greatest KDE Plasma 6.7 desktop environment by default, which is accompanied by the KDE Frameworks 6.27 and KDE Gear 26.04.2 software suites.

Shelly 2.4.1 GUI Package Manager for Arch Linux Improves Networking, Security

Coming a week after Shelly 2.4, the Shelly 2.4.1 release improves the HTTP stack by implementing a Happy Eyeballs (Fast Fallback) connection strategy that ensures slow or broken IPv6 paths don’t cause long timeouts by preferring IPv4 first. Fast Fallback makes dual-stack (IPv4/IPv6) applications responsive by racing connection attempts.

Linux Kernel 7.0 Reaches End of Life, It’s Time to Upgrade to Linux Kernel 7.1

Linux kernel 7.0 was released on April 12th, 2026, introducing new features like a stable Rust implementation, a new immutable root file system called “nullfs”, support for atomic 64-byte loads on ARM64 CPUs, support for RISC-V Zicfiss and Zicfilp extensions on RISC-V CPUs, and 128-bit atomic cmpxchg support on the LoongArch architecture.

LinuxGizmos.com

WCH CH32V006EVT board supports Zephyr for low-cost RISC-V development

Olimex recently featured the WCH CH32V006EVT, a low-cost evaluation board for the RISC-V-based CH32V006K8U6 microcontroller. The board is designed around WCH’s CH32V006 family and provides a compact platform for experimenting with the QingKe V2C 32-bit RISC-V core, Zephyr support, and basic embedded development features.

news

9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: June 28th, 2026

posted by Marius Nestor on Jun 28, 2026

9to5Linux Weekly Roundup

This week, we got the first KDE Plasma 6.7 point release, a new GNU nano release, the COSMIC 1.1 desktop environment with COSMIC Monitor, a new Steam Client update, the second snapshot of Ubuntu 26.10, a major Archinstall update, and new KaOS, CachyOS, Calibre, Shotcut, DXVK, and Shelly releases.

On top of that, I tell you all about the new Linux laptops from Kubuntu Focus and Purism, as well as Valve’s Steam Machine. Below, you can check out this week’s hottest news and access all the distro and package downloads released this past week in the 9to5Linux roundup for June 28th, 2026.

Read on

Other Recent Tux Machines' Posts

Debian-Based SparkyLinux 2026.06 Rolling Brings Linux Kernel 7.1 Support
SparkyLinux 2026.06 distribution is now available for download based on Debian 14 “Forky” and powered by Linux kernel 7.0, but also offering support for installing the latest Linux 7.1 kernel series.
COSMIC 1.1 Desktop Environment Released with COSMIC Monitor and Improvements
COSMIC 1.1 desktop environment is now available with COSMIC Monitor and improvements to COSMIC Files, COSMIC Term, COSMIC Edit, COSMIC Applets, COSMIC Comp, and more.
Open Hardware/Modding: Raspberry Pi, Commodore, and Hacking Routers Like It’s 2008
devices with Linux focus/slant
Shotcut 26.6 Open-Source Video Editor Released with Vulkan on Linux Support
Shotcut 26.6 open-source video editor is now available for download with initial support for OpenFX plugins, Vulkan on Linux support, initial support for VST2 and LV2 audio plugins, and more.
I refuse to upgrade to Windows 11, here's what I'm doing instead
Turns out, Linux Mint worked a ton better than I thought it would
 
9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: June 28th, 2026
The 298th installment of the 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup is here for the week ending June 28th, 2026.
Arch Linux Installer Archinstall 4.4 Released with Niri DankMaterialShell Profile
Archinstall 4.4 text-mode installer for the Arch Linux distribution is now available with a Niri DankMaterialShell desktop profile, console font selection, Plymouth configuration setup, and more.
New Releases of Univention Corporate Server and FreeBSD 15.1
GNU/Linux and BSDs
I finally understand why Arch Linux isn't for me—and probably isn't for you either
Arch and Arch-based distros get a lot of buzz
Ubuntu tries to improve GNOME. Fedora convinced me it didn't need fixing
Ubuntu has done a lot for the Linux desktop
Linus Torvalds Announces First Linux Kernel 7.2 Release Candidate
Linus Torvalds announced the general availability of the first Release Candidate version of the upcoming Linux 7.2 kernel series for public testing. Here’s what to expect!
Best Free and Open Source Software, and many more
Only free and open source software qualifies for inclusion
Velox Linux – Linux distribution
Velox Linux is a Linux distribution for x86_64 systems distributed as a bootable ISO image
Teaching digiKam to Understand You: Natural Language Search with Local LLMs
I’ve been hanging around KDE apps since I was a teenager
The State of the Tux in First Half of 2026 [original]
When we say "the Tux" we mean Tux Machines
CachyOS Releases June 2026 Snapshot with Hyprland Noctalia Desktop Option
The CachyOS ISO snapshot for June 2026 is now available for download with Hyprland Noctalia desktop option, DNS-over-QUIC support, Python and GCC performance improvements, and more.
The Purpose of Tux Machines [original]
It just makes it easier to find interesting articles (discovery)
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
FOSS picks
Programming Leftovers
Development related news
GNU/Linux Distributions and Operating Systems: OpenSUSE, Slackware, Fedora, and More
OS related updates
Videos/Audiocasts/Shows: EasyOS and This Week in Linux
new multimedia picks
Games: Steam Games, Completionism, Steam Machines, and More
projects and op-eds
today's howtos
Instructionals/Technical leftovers
GNU Parallel, onak, and Software Leftovers
applications and more
DCloud Uni-App Used for Scams, DirtyClone the New Hype for Privilege Escalation Bug (Local)
security leftovers
Android Leftovers
Android quietly slipped a photo scanner onto your phone — here's how to shut it off
I started managing my Linux desktop like a server, and everything got easier
Linux servers and desktop distros are essentially the same thing
I benchmarked my gaming PC on Windows vs Linux, and the difference was bigger than I expected
I've got a dual-booting PC with both Windows 11 and EndeavourOS Linux on it
Best Free and Open Source Software, and many more
This is free and open source software
Margine – immutable Linux desktop distribution built for creators
This is free and open source software
XDG Desktop Portal Location API for KDE applications
In my last post on Android platform integration I had suggested increasing the focus on Linux on mobile phones, due to Google’s ongoing attempts to close down Android for us
Stable kernels: Linux 7.1.2, Linux 7.0.14, and Linux 6.18.37
I'm announcing the release of the 7.1.2 kernel
Linux Mint vs RefreshOS: I found the best distro for new users
These two user-friendly distributions take different routes to the 'best Linux' crown
I made Linux look like Windows 11 for free - with a few simple tweaks to Zorin OS
If you fancy a Windows 11 layout, but want to use Linux, you're in luck
Historic Week Ahead (Mass Layoffs at Microsoft) [original]
this coming week we expect to see thousands of headlines about Microsoft layoffs
Today in Techrights
Some of the latest articles
Shelly 2.4.1 GUI Package Manager for Arch Linux Improves Networking, Security
Shelly 2.4.1 graphical package manager for Arch Linux distributions is now available for download with improvements to AppImage and Flatpak support, networking and security, command line interface, and more.
Run, Forrest, Run [original]
We keep running this community site
statCounter Measures GNU/Linux at Over 4% (Windows Has Fallen Further to All-Time Low) as June Reaches Last Week [original]
The layoffs at Microsoft have already begun
Community News and Community Shield [original]
July is nearly upon us
GNU/Linux and BSD Leftovers
mostly GNU/Linux
Ubuntu 26.10 “Stonking Stingray” Snapshot 2 Is Now Available for Download
Ubuntu 26.10 “Stonking Stingray” Snapshot 2 is now available for public testing for early adopters and application developers.
News From EasyOS: Video, New Release, and Limine
latest from BK
KDE Goals and KDE-Connected Hiring
KDE news from Techpaladin
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software, LibreOffice, and Open Data
FOSS and more
Web Browsers/Web Servers/Feed Readers and XMPP
Web and Net related news
PostgreSQL Releases and Events
from PostgreSQL's site
Programming Leftovers
Development related news
Linux and Android Devices, Open Hardware Projects
hardware leftovers
redhat.com as Festival of LLM Slop Plagiarism
very dominant this Friday
Fedora News, Flock 2026 and Devconf.cz 2026
Fedora and related picks
AArch64 Desktop Experiment and What Made GNU/Linux Adoption Easier
2 recent articles
Server: UsenetServer and Lots of Kubernetes Picks
mostly Kubernetes updates
Audiocasts/Shows: mintCast, Hackaday Podcast, BSD Now, and More
recent episodes
NVIDIA 580.173.02 Linux Graphics Driver Released for GeForce 10 Series
NVIDIA 580.173.02 Linux graphics driver is now available for GeForce 10 Series GPUs to address a few bugs and improve performance.
Graphics and Kernel: Bugs, Tiny Compiler, and More
4 more stories
today's howtos
Instructionals/Technical leftovers
Games: Godot Engine, ASYLUM, DELTARUNE, and More
gaming leftovers
Security Patches and Other Security News
Security leftovers
Companies That Use Slop to Bombard FOSS Projects With False Bug Reports (False Positives) - Including Microsoft and GitHub, OpenAI, Anthropic - Misuse 'Linux' Brand to Claim It's OK
lots of noise today
Bad Neighbours Offline and Online [original]
Today or tomorrow morning it'll be 7 weeks since the shells and the fish got clean tanks
Linux Kernel 7.0 Reaches End of Life, It’s Time to Upgrade to Linux Kernel 7.1
Linux kernel 7.0 reached end of life and all users are now recommended to upgrade their systems to the latest Linux 7.1 kernel series as soon as possible.
Alpine 3.22.5, 3.23.5 released
The Alpine Linux project is pleased to announce the immediate availability of new stable releases
Android Leftovers
Motorola MA2 wireless Android Auto adapter, ‘the only one engineered by Google,’ gets a release date and full details
Fedora beats Ubuntu in almost every way—except where it matters most
Fedora has quietly turned into one of the best Linux distributions in almost every way that matters
I stopped using beginner Linux distros, and my workflow finally made sense
The Linux community has lauded "beginner-friendly" distros like Linux Mint almost as long as Linux has existed
Best Free and Open Source Software
Only free and open source software is eligible for inclusion
Linoutrox – minimal Debian-based Linux distribution
Linoutrox is a minimal Linux distribution based on Debian
This Week in Plasma: Post-6.7 Bug-fixing
This week members of the core Plasma team spent almost all of their time in bug-fixing mode
Today in Techrights
Some of the latest articles
Recent Videos/Audiocasts/Shows: GNU/Linux and More
GNU/Linux videos from Invidious
Security Leftovers
Security patches, incidents, and more
GNU/Linux Leftovers
GNU/Linux picks
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
releases and more
Web Browsers and Mail Clients: Curl, Brave, Thunderbird, and Firefox
WWW related picks
Programming Leftovers
Development related leftovers
Databases: PostgreSQL News, IvorySQL 5.4, and MySQL
Database leftovers
IBM/Red Hat: RHEL, Fedora, Podman, Flatpak.org
IBM related things
Games: SuperTuxKart, Steam Machines, and Proton Experimental
Games related picks
Open Hardware/Modding: Flipper One, ESP32, Orange Pi, and More
Hardware picks
EasyOS on Xlibre and Limine
updates from BK yesterday
Kernel Space / File Systems: Linux Magic SysRq Key, Coreboot 26.06, Linux Kills strncpy
Kernel leftovers
KaOS Linux 2026.06 Launches Officially as First Release with Dinit
KaOS Linux 2026.06 distribution is now available for download as the first ISO snapshot using Dinit as the default init system instead of systemd. Here’s what’s new!
'Linux' Foundation Associates the "Linux" Brand With Back Doors, Slop Plagiarism, and Other Bad Things
Brand for rent
BSD: OpenZFS, BSD Now, and NetBSD
BSD leftovers
today's howtos
many howtos, mostly idroot
Red Hat's Latest Posts and Marketing (Most of It Slop Plagiarism, as Usual)
IBM agenda
Games: Football, Motorsport Manager 2, and More
GamingOnLinux picks mostly
Linux and Hardware Leftovers
mostly Open Hardware
Ubuntu Leftovers
3 stories related to Ubuntu
Android Leftovers
Android 17’s new foldable gaming mode could make flippy phones more fun
GNU Guix on Using Codeberg and GIMP 0.54.1 Released Again in 2026
GNU Project umbrella
Dolphin Emulator 2606 finally added Game Boy Player Support
The new version of this popular video game console emulator finally implemented the Game Boy Player support, which was requested more than 16 years ago
Free and Open Source Software
This is free and open source software
After Social Control Media [original]
in the Cyber Show
Tflinux – Brazilian Linux distribution based on Debian
Tflinux is a Brazilian Linux distribution based on Debian 12 Bookworm
Getting More Out of KDE Plasma System Monitor
The k in KDE stands for "Kustomization" so let's "kustomize" the default system monitor
GNOME: The Day I Learned That “Remove” Doesn’t Mean Remove
Flatseal is a GNOME application that provides a graphical interface for managing Flatpak permissions
Today in Techrights
Some of the latest articles
Calibre 9.10 Open-Source E-Book Manager Brings New UI to the Content Server
Calibre 9.10 open-source e-book management software is now available for download with a new “modern” interface for the Content Server that features a sidebar for easier navigation and other changes.