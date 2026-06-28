Open Hardware/Modding: Raspberry Pi, Commodore, and Hacking Routers Like It’s 2008

Olimex recently featured the WCH CH32V006EVT, a low-cost evaluation board for the RISC-V-based CH32V006K8U6 microcontroller. The board is designed around WCH’s CH32V006 family and provides a compact platform for experimenting with the QingKe V2C 32-bit RISC-V core, Zephyr support, and basic embedded development features.

Coming a week after Shelly 2.4, the Shelly 2.4.1 release improves the HTTP stack by implementing a Happy Eyeballs (Fast Fallback) connection strategy that ensures slow or broken IPv6 paths don’t cause long timeouts by preferring IPv4 first. Fast Fallback makes dual-stack (IPv4/IPv6) applications responsive by racing connection attempts.

Linux kernel 7.0 was released on April 12th, 2026, introducing new features like a stable Rust implementation, a new immutable root file system called “nullfs”, support for atomic 64-byte loads on ARM64 CPUs, support for RISC-V Zicfiss and Zicfilp extensions on RISC-V CPUs, and 128-bit atomic cmpxchg support on the LoongArch architecture.

Coming two months after Shotcut 26.4, the Shotcut 26.6 release is here to introduce initial support for OpenFX plugins, support for using an additional system display as an external monitor, initial support for VST2 and LV2 audio plugins (filters), along with a UI for Valhalla Supermassive, and an RNNoise noise reduction audio filter.

Development of Ubuntu 26.10 (codename Stonking Stingray) kicked off on April 30th, 2026, with the usual toolchain upload, and a first snapshot arrived at the end of May based on the previous Ubuntu release, Ubuntu 26.04 LTS (Resolute Raccoon), which means that it’s powered by Linux kernel 7.0 and the GNOME 50 desktop environment.

The NVIDIA 580.173.02 graphics driver is here to fix an issue where OpenGL buffers allocated with glBufferStorage and no storage flags were allowed to migrate from GPU memory to host memory, as well as a bug that could cause black screens after modesets in X11 apps using the Present extension.