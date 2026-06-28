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Open Hardware/Modding: Raspberry Pi, Commodore, and Hacking Routers Like It’s 2008
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peppe8o ☛ How to Build a Raspberry Pi Stock Market Dashboard with Dash and Plotly
This tutorial will show you how to use a Raspberry PI for Stock Market monitoring [...]
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CNX Software ☛ Arduino launches Modulino Hub and Extender modules to support up to 64 I2C devices, 30-meter range
Arduino has just introduced three new Modulino modules: the Modulino Hub to support up to eight I2C devices (64 devices with 8 Hubs), the Modulino Extender to extend the I2C range to up to 30 meters, and the Modulino Motors to control two DC motors or a single stepper motor with precision. I’ll focus on the I2C modules in this post, as I find the Modulino Extender module particularly interesting, since I always considered I2C to be a short-range communication protocol, and never thought of using it for (relatively) long-range wired communication.
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Tom's Hardware ☛ Commodore drops Callback flip phone by $100 by defaulting to recycled memory chips and unbundling the earphones — Callback 8020 drops to $399 as skyrocketing memory prices punish smartphone buyers [Ed: Linux based]
Commodore has slashed the starting price of its Callback 8020 flip phone to $399, down from $499.
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Linux Gizmos ☛ WCH CH32V006EVT board supports Zephyr for low-cost RISC-V development
Olimex recently featured the WCH CH32V006EVT, a low-cost evaluation board for the RISC-V-based CH32V006K8U6 microcontroller. The board is designed around WCH’s CH32V006 family and provides a compact platform for experimenting with the QingKe V2C 32-bit RISC-V core, Zephyr support, and basic embedded development features.
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Hackaday ☛ Hacking Routers Like It’s 2008
Take this example robot from October 2008. Link-rot hasn’t been kind to the original project, but from what we can tell, it used the GPIOs to drive servo motors hacked for continuous rotation, and features the equally anachronistic CD-ROM wheels. Where would you even get those today?
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Kev Quirk ☛ 3D Printers are actually very useful
I recently started getting into 3D printing, but so far I've spent most of my time getting setup and learning the ropes. I've now completed my first little project with the 3D printers and I'm really happy with the result.
As a biker of many years I have a number of helmets lying around. This is because you're supposed to replace a helmet every 5 years, because the protective foam inside degrades over time. So I have a small collection of lids and nothing to really do with them.
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Hackaday ☛ A Quantum Magic 8-Ball
The concept is simple enough — leverage quantum effects that provide truly random results to seed run a random number generator that determines the outcome of a software magic 8-ball. [David] tried a few ways to build something along these lines, and eventually settled on a setup that he felt suited the task at hand.
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Hackaday ☛ Hacking Routers Like It’s 2008
How long have we been hacking routers? To some of you who’ve been in the Hackaday audience for a while, the answer is “nearly forever”. In the early 2000s, they were one of the few consumer gadgets that had the trifecta of hackability: WiFi and networking built in, a user-friendly Linux operating system, and a few spare GPIOs that could control from the OS. Back when the Linksys WRT54GL was the king of the hill, we saw some pretty absurd hacks.
Take this example robot from October 2008. Link-rot hasn’t been kind to the original project, but from what we can tell, it used the GPIOs to drive servo motors hacked for continuous rotation, and features the equally anachronistic CD-ROM wheels. Where would you even get those today?